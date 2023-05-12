Conrad New York Midtown Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 12, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Conrad New York Midtown | 151 W 54th Street | New York, NY 10019 | 1-212-307-5000

Located in the heart of Manhattan, the luxurious Conrad New York Midtown offers discerning travelers a uniquely spacious and innately residential retreat.

The 562 luxury accommodations include spacious suites and striking views. The hotel features a curated art program, a 1,500 square foot fitness center and 6,000 square feet of flexible function space and Dabble, located off the lobby.

Set on a quiet side street just steps away from Central Park, the hotel is surrounded by the best of New York City including Rockefeller Center, MoMA and the Theater District. The hotel was ranked by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the top hotels in NYC.

ROOMS + SUITES:

Discover a one-of-a-kind pied-à-terre in the heart of New York City. Select from one of 562 luxurious accommodations whose inviting design includes herringbone wood floors, hand-tufted wool rugs, and Carrera marble bathrooms.

The hotel’s collection of premium suites includes five Apartment-style Suites, six Sky Suites, one Atrium Suite, and one Penthouse Suite.

Learn more HERE.

DINING + DRINKS:

Located off the lobby, guests and visitors alike can enjoy a world of eclectic bites and a buzzing nightly bar scene at Dabble, or enjoy and relax with in-room dining, available 24 hours a day.

AMENITIES + SERVICES:

Learn more about our exclusive amenities and services at Conrad New York Midtown. Our Guest Relations team will help make your stay memorable by recommending and assisting with authentic New York experiences.

EXCLUSIVE SERVICES

Our team at Conrad gives you access to the best of New York. Contact Guest Relations for hard-to-find tickets, private airport pick-ups, restaurant reservations, and more.

SILVER CROSS

In partnership with British luxury brand, Silver Cross, we bring the best urban strollers to Conrad New York Midtown. Chauffeur your little ones around town in style for an effortless NYC experience.

This amenity is based on availability and is offered on a first come first serve basis. Contact our Guest Relations team today to secure a stroller.

EXPERIENCES:

JAZZ NIGHT AT DABBLE

Enjoy live jazz at Dabble featuring Epsounds Jazz Trio, showcasing a collection of easy listening jazz standards to accompany dinner, drinks and conversation in the heart of New York City. With a tone that is both light and sophisticated, the trio offers a way for visitors to unwind and greet in the serene atmosphere at Dabble.

GO! RUNNING TOURS!

Conrad New York Midtown has partnered with Go! Running Tours! The most unique way to explore and discover the big apple, Go! Running offers privately guided running tours departing directly from the hotel. A local running guide will create a custom-themed route, adjusting the tour to your preferred pace and distance preference.

EXHALE SPA

More than just a spa, Exhale offers a unique balance of fitness and physical wellness. Enjoy treatments including massages and facials or join an energizing fitness class. Guests who visit Exhale Spa at 150 Central Park South, and show their key card, will receive a 25% discount on a booked experience.

BEDSIDE READING

In partnership with the Bedside Reading program, we offer a selection of books to accompany your stay. Enjoy an exclusive reading selection of 6-8 books available in print and digital formats, complimentary for all hotel guests.

Please contact the Housekeeping Department for hardcopy books. If you find a book you like, feel free to take it home and share with friends.

For more experiences at Conrad New York Midtown click HERE.

WEDDINGS + EVENTS:

Collaborate with our expert planners to bring your event to life. From a penthouse set high above Central Park to boardrooms flooded with natural light, our various function spaces ensure there’s a perfect fit for every theme.

Learn more about hosting a wedding/event at Conrad New York Midtown HERE.

OFFERS + PACKAGES:

Browse our exclusive offers and packages at Conrad New York Midtown. From romantic escapes to adventure-filled weekends, you’ll find the New York experience that’s right for you.

Click HERE for more information.