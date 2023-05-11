Conrad New York Downtown Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Conrad New York Downtown | 102 North End Avenue | New York, NY 10282 | 1-212-945-0100

Located in downtown Manhattan, our 463 all-suite luxury hotel is less than 10 minutes from the city’s most iconic attractions, including One World Trade Observatory, Tribeca, Greenwich Village, SoHo, and Wall Street.

Experience panoramic views of the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty from our Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar.

Business travelers can meet in our 30,000 square feet of event space spanning two floors.

LUXURY SUITES:

Experience separate sleeping and living areas with stylish interiors and dividing, sliding doors.

From views of the Hudson River to our in-room water filtration systems, our suites offer sustainable, residence-style comforts.

Click HERE for a listing of all available suites.

DINING + DRINKS:

Discover luxury dining at its finest. From inventive American dishes at ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant to signature cocktails at Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar, you’ll experience the best luxury cuisine that downtown Manhattan has to offer.

AMENITIES:

Discover our range of services, amenities, and things to do in and around the hotel.

IN-SUITE

In-Suite Water Filters: Rocean water filtration systems are present in all suites, which eliminates single-use plastic water bottles.

Rocean water filtration systems are present in all suites, which eliminates single-use plastic water bottles. Smart Lights: Lights turn off after 15 minutes of inactivity in the room, reducing wasted electricity.

Lights turn off after 15 minutes of inactivity in the room, reducing wasted electricity. Full-Sized Amenities: The hotel uses full-sized Byredo amenities to reduce waste from travel-sized soap bottles.

The hotel uses full-sized Byredo amenities to reduce waste from travel-sized soap bottles. Energy Saving: In-suite temperatures fluctuate +/- 4 degrees when motion is not detected to save energy.

In-suite temperatures fluctuate +/- 4 degrees when motion is not detected to save energy. Reducing Waste: Bulk amenities are used in all suites to reduce plastic waste.

Bulk amenities are used in all suites to reduce plastic waste. Recycling: Nespresso Pods are recycled.

Nespresso Pods are recycled. Reducing Water Usage: Toilets have dual flush capabilities, which allow for the appropriate amount of water when flushing. Showerheads in each guest suite also monitor water usage, ensuring reduced water waste.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Donated Food: 6,000+ meals have been donated as part of the New York City Rethink Food Program.

6,000+ meals have been donated as part of the New York City Rethink Food Program. Composting: Restaurant takeout containers are compostable.

Restaurant takeout containers are compostable. Paper Straws: The hotel has eliminated the use of plastic straws; paper straws are available upon request.

ON SITE

Gold Certification: Conrad New York Downtown is a LEED Gold Certification Building.

Conrad New York Downtown is a LEED Gold Certification Building. Composting: All banquet events use compostable disposables. Food waste is composted at a waste management center. The roof also operates as a garden.

All banquet events use compostable disposables. Food waste is composted at a waste management center. The roof also operates as a garden. Reusable Water Bottles: Two water fountains with reusable bottle dispensers can be found within the hotel.

Two water fountains with reusable bottle dispensers can be found within the hotel. Smart Lights: Motion-sensor lights are available in public spaces to save electricity. LED lights are also featured throughout the hotel, which use 75% less power than regular bulbs.

Motion-sensor lights are available in public spaces to save electricity. LED lights are also featured throughout the hotel, which use 75% less power than regular bulbs. Reusable Tote Bags: Guest Relations have designed personalized Conrad Tote bags that can be reused throughout your stay.

Guest Relations have designed personalized Conrad Tote bags that can be reused throughout your stay. Backpack Donations: In September 2022, the hotel partnered with local schools to donate 100 backpacks filled with supplies.

SOCIAL MEMBER BENEFITS

Enjoy special membership benefits with Hilton Honors, including digital check-in, a $25 food and beverage credit to be used at either of our establishments, and suite upgrades. To enroll, speak to our Front Desk agents on the lobby level or visit Hilton Honors.

Upgrades for Gold and Diamond Hilton Honors Members are based on availability.

Click to Join Hilton Honors.

YOUR DOWNTOWN DESTINATION

From world-class cuisine to contemporary architecture, Conrad New York Downtown offers a luxurious stay. Perfectly positioned in downtown Manhattan, our hotel provides spacious, upscale amenities for an exciting city getaway or business trip.

EXPLORE NYC

Located adjacent to Hudson River Park in Battery Park, and only a few minutes from Tribeca, Greenwich Village, and the Financial District, Conrad New York Downtown has many of the city’s attractions right on its doorstep. Uncover all there is to see in the city from our perfect Lower Manhattan base.

View things to do in NYC HERE.

Learn more about the amenities at Conrad New York Downtown by clicking HERE.

MEETINGS + EVENTS:

Conrad New York Downtown sets the stage for unique and unforgettable events. Whether it’s a high-end business meeting, large conference, stylish wedding, or luxurious social event, our talented team of experts are here to bring your vision to life. Guiding you through the planning process down to the finest detail, our event specialists are dedicated to the flawless execution of each individual event.

Learn more about hosting your event at Conrad New York Downtown by clicking HERE.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

For up-to-the-minute offers at Conrad New York Downtown click HERE.