XV Beacon Hotel – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 9, 2023

15 Beacon Street | Boston, MA 02108 | 617-670-1500

The very first time I had the pleasure of staying at XV Beacon was back in 2015. I described the hotel as classic movie-star handsome, which it still is. Think Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable, Cary Grant, and James Stewart.

XV Beacon is the type of boutique hotel where the doorman smiles big as he swings open the door welcoming you to the hotel.

Where the concierge happily informs you of their courtesy in-town Lexus service in their GX460 or new 2022 LX 600.

It’s the type of hotel where the front desk agent banters with you in a down-to-earth, yet professional manner making you feel welcome and at ease.

I instantly got the feeling the staff was truly there to accommodate our needs and make sure our stay was as special as possible.

ROOMS:

My colleague Kim and I were booked in a Contemporary Classic Room with two double beds.

I always feel like a kid on Christmas morning the first time I step into a hotel room, especially at such a beauitful property.

The room is sleek and modern, adorned in different shades of greys, browns, and black.

The first thing that hit my eyes was the cashmere throws, with the XV Beacon logo on each bed.

Next was the welcome dish of chocolate chip cookies, to which both Kim and I give two big thumbs up!

The room was spacious and had a gas fireplace, work desk, two double beds, and Smart TV.

The marble bathroom has a rainforest shower and sunken whirlpool tub combination, and, I am happy to report, excellent water pressure! It felt so good I didn’t want to get out the morning of checkout!

The bed was extremely comfortable as was the in-room temp which was easily adjustable.

Here is a list of the luxurious amenities each of their rooms offers:

Gas fireplaces in all rooms

Cashmere throws

Pillow Menu

Luxurious bedding with 400 thread count Frette linen

Four poster and canopy beds in many rooms

Courtesy in-town Lexus service

White Italian marble bathrooms, including heated towel racks, oversized Rainforest shower head

24-hour valet laundry & pressing

Private bar with premium spirits and wines, including Ketel One, Bombay Sapphire

Château Lafite Rothschild, Krug Champagne

Les Chef d’Or Concierges

Complimentary wireless Internet access

42-inch flat-screen 4K Smart televisions

24-hour in-room dining

24-hour fitness room featuring a Woodway treadmill, an Octante Elliptical & a functional trainer

Surround-sound stereo

Fresh flowers

Custom-packaged signature bath amenities

Jacuzzi Bathtubs are available in our Contemporary Classic Room, Beacon Hill Studio, and Boston Common Studio with a selection of complimentary bath salts along with CBD bath bombs for an additional cost

Plush Frette bathrobes

Commissioned artwork

Windows that open and allow for fresh air

Individually controlled thermostat

Complimentary daily newspapers

Nightly turndown service

Custom designed XVB amenities

In-room privacy safe to accommodate laptops

Complimentary overnight shoeshine

Rooftop deck with Beacon Hill and Charles River views

Welcoming all sizes of well-behaved dogs with a suggested donation in lieu of pet fee

XVB signature umbrellas

You can learn all about available XB Beacon room types HERE.

LOCATION:

XV Beacon is located in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill neighborhood which my colleague and I found very convenient. Step out the hotel’s front door and you are within walking distance to all the heart of Boston has to offer including — Newbury Street (0.8 miles), Copley Square (1.4 miles), Fanueil Hall Marketplace (10 minute walk), Fenway Park (2.4 miles), and Museum of Fine Arts (2.4 miles).

Learn more about XV Beacon’s superb location HERE.

CONCIERGE SERVICE:

As mentioned earlier the hotel offers courtesy in-town Lexus service.

The resourceful, 24-hour concierge service is there to fulfill your every request.

They can recommend the latest hotspots, best sports bars, top restaurants, or hottest gallery openings.

They can help acquire event tickets, secure various reservations, or plan a memorable weekend away.

Learn more HERE.

DINING:

The hotel’s onsite restaurant, Mooo, is a steakhouse that is open 7 days a week. Mooo…. reflects the apex of hotel fine dining. Attentive service, sophisticated décor, signature dishes that include an all-natural grass-fed ribeye and Wagyu A5 sirloin.

Although we didn’t make it to Mooo for dinner, we did enjoy breakfast in our room and I can attest their pancakes are indeed the best I’ve EVER had. Absolutely delicious. My colleague, Kim, was also impressed with her breakfast, The XV “Bacon” (two eggs any style, applewood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage, O’Brien potatoes, choice of toast).

Learn more about dining at XV Beacon HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

With XV Beacon Hotel’s perch atop Boston’s scenic Beacon Hill, with its luxurious appointments, artisanal amenities, and unimpeachable personal service, meeting/event planners will be hard-pressed to find a more unique venue for their events.

Each of the hotel’s four Parlor Rooms provides the ultimate in seclusion, making them ideal for a board meeting, brainstorming session or working lunch. For gatherings designed to impress, The Wine Cellar is the premier choice among small event spaces. Our Private Events Manager can assist with every arrangement, from catering and custom-designed flowers to custom printing, AV equipment, photographers, entertainment, and much more.

Learn more about hosting your next meeting or event at XV Beacon HERE.

Even though our stay was just overnight, it truly felt like a magical escape.

Also, I must note, the hotel’s amazing scent! XV Beacon’s signature hotel candle was burning throughout our stay and was intoxicating.

It’s the little touches that separate a good hotel from a GREAT hotel.

The (genuine) friendly service. The eagerness to help. The aroma. The fantastic art displayed throughout the hotel. The welcome cookies. The luxurious bedding. The bathroom amenities. A great location.

XV Beacon truly has it all!