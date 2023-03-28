Hyatt Palm Springs, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 28, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Hyatt Palm Springs | 285 North Palm Canyon Drive | Palm Springs, California, USA, 92262 | Tel: +1 760 322 9000

Expect energy, excitement and entertainment from the Hyatt Palm Springs hotel, conveniently located next to more Palm Springs activities, shops and dining than you can account for. The hotel will be more than happy to suggest outdoor activities that make the most of the area’s scenic desert landscape.

Grab your irons and see why Palm Springs is considered the “Golf Capital of the World.” Learn about Coachella Valley from a guided horseback tour or covered wagon expedition. Sail by the Santa Rosa Mountains in a hot air balloon. Or discover regional artists from Palm Spring’s groundbreaking museums.

Many of the best local attractions are a short walk away or minutes away with a quick hop on I-10.

A Place Where People Gather

From birthdays and banquets to luncheons and pool parties, Hyatt Palm Springs offers the best facilities to accommodate your needs. Over 12,000 square feet of meeting & function space is available, and many of their meeting rooms include unique add-ons like outdoor balconies that assist with large group sizes.

Impress the higher ups during a business gathering with customized catering. Surprise wedding guests with complimentary Wi-Fi and shuttle services from Palm Springs International Airport. Watch your family enjoy the heated outdoor pool or work up a sweat on a treadmill in our elevated, state-of-the-art fitness center. The amenities even seep into the guestrooms, where travel-weary visitors can feel at ease after an in-room Pure Body Spa massage session.

Palm Springs Hotels that Redefine Refinement

Hyatt Palm Springs holds many claims to fame. The first is their designation as the only all-suite hotel in Palm Springs. Another is their premier cabana guestrooms with exclusive patio access to the outdoor pool. Private luxuries like these are commonplace, and they only get better as you move through your room: Whirlpool baths, marble countertops, full-sized refrigerators, two 42” flat-screen TVs. Elegance doesn’t get in the way of practicality though, and that’s why every room is smoke-free and spacious enough for pets—with accessible designs for the special needs guests.

ROOMS:

Palm Springs Lodging with a Polished Look

You never hear the phrase “bed of roses” in a positive light, but Hyatt Palm Springs aims to change how you look at hotel beds and hotel guestrooms. Beautiful marble bathroom countertops and whirlpool Jacuzzi tubs, full kitchens with refrigerators and coffeemakers, two 42” flat-screen TVs—lodging in Palm Springs has never been better. And while their beds might be free of roses, they certainly retain the soft feeling of the petals. Your sound night of sleep on a plush Hyatt Grand Bed® comes complete with daily turndown service, and their all-suite standard means that every room offers 200 square feet of extra space compared to our competition. Before you head out the door, use the hotel’s complimentary Wi-Fi to gauge just how close you are to local stores, restaurants and entertainment on Palm Canyon Drive. If you need to see it to believe it, simply step out onto your private balcony for a bird’s eye view of the breathtaking desert landscape.

ACTIVITIES:

Things to do in Palm Springs, California

There won’t be slim pickings if you go panning for activities in The Golden State. Even if you narrow your search to just their spot on Palm Canyon Drive, you have more than enough shopping, dining and local attractions to stay busy for a long time. And Hyatt Palm Spring’s offer the finest extended-stay amenities in the city to make sure it stays that way.

Before you take your first step out the front door on your great California adventure, get the family energized with a day at our luxury outdoor pool, or hit the road after your daily regiment at their cutting-edge fitness center.

The beautiful views you’ll enjoy from these facilities are sure to feed your passion for the outdoors.

Marvelous Palm Springs Activities Around Every Corner

Write hiking and biking at the top of your outdoor activities checklist if you plan on staying at Hyatt Palm Springs. There’s no place closer to Coachella Valley, one of our city’s gorgeous desert treasures with hidden trails and no entrance fees. Walk around Indian Canyons or VillageFest if you want more free things to do in Palm Springs. Tour the natural landscape on a four-wheeler, or practice your swing at any number of our 40 area golf courses.

If the sun becomes too much, tour our broad selection of museums that range in focus from airplanes to artwork.

And for that extra special night on the town with your friends, stroll to local restaurants within walking distance before you test your luck at the Spa Casino slot machines.

DINING:

Innovative Fare that adds some Flair to the Local Palm Springs Dining

Night after night, guests at Hyatt Palm Springs can indulge in a list of cuisines as long as the state of California. Enjoy an extraordinary fine-dining experience and extensive wine collection at SHARE Small Plate Bistro. Segue from your role as an important mogul into a sociable local with a poolside, Latin-inspired lunch at HooDoo Patio Restaurant & Bar. The fun vibes and friendly atmosphere only get amplified once the sun goes down at HooDoo Cocktail Garden. Turn strangers into neighbors with a drink in your hand and a catchy tune in your head from their live entertainment every Thursday through Saturday. Of course, low-key days won’t leave you feeling left out either. Room service is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will cater your creative romantic dinner on the balcony. You and your significant other are sure to see the rest of the hotel’s guests making their way to nearby restaurants only a five minutes’ walk from the hotel.

WEDDINGS:

A Distinguished Hotel for Palm Springs Weddings

For simplicity’s sake, put all your eggs in one basket on the big day. Hyatt Palm Springs provides all the necessary space you need to host your ceremony, reception and rehearsal dinner. The bride should realistically never have to scramble from one place to the next in her dress, just like the groom shouldn’t have to corral family and friends to the next venue. Calm, content and composed—this is the only way the special couple should feel when the date approaches. And their award-winning wedding planners will make sure that happens.

Savvy & Sophisticated Wedding Venues

Maintain an aura of refinement for traditional ceremonies. Play with bold colors and contemporary styles for modern services. A free-spirited wedding is just as welcome as an old-fashioned one at Hyatt Palm Springs. In their Grand Salon, couples can coordinate formal banquets that accommodate up to 170 guests. In the adjoining salons, small groups of 60 can enjoy an intimate dinner. With additional private wedding venues down the hall and at your disposal, the trajectory of the night is ultimately up to you.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Uniting Corporate Travelers Under One Convenient Roof in Palm Springs

Connections shouldn’t be about Internet speeds. Hyatt Palm Springs infuses social situations and friendly service into every aspect of their experience. That’s because they believe that people come first. Intimate banter on your private poolside patio, helpful hints from reception about local outdoor activities, exchanging stories with your server at SHARE Small Plate Bistro—their unique resort was designed to help groups feel welcome. That’s the beauty behind their meeting rooms, and that’s what makes them a corporate traveler hotspot: there’s simply no better way to reconnect with long-lost friends, distant relatives or business acquaintances than in our facilities.

Use the hotel’s exclusive online tool for large group room reservations to save money and time. Organize anything, from anniversaries and reunions to training sessions and conferences, in 12,000 square feet of versatile function space at their Palm Springs hotel. Or walk three blocks down Palm Canyon Drive to reach the magnificent Palm Springs Convention Center.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

