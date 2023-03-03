The Eldred Preserve – Eldred, NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 3, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Eldred Preserve | 1040 State Route 55 | Eldred, NY 12732

The Eldred Preserve project being brought to life by local resident and entrepreneur Dan Silna and his wife, Joan, is a wholly unique concept that weaves the very best of three Sullivan County legacy brands – The Eldred Preserve, The Bradstan Country Hotel, and The Homestead Restaurant – together to create a completely new hospitality experience for those visiting the Sullivan County Catskills.

The Bradstan Boutique Hotel:

The Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve offers 28 luxury accommodations that are resplendently decorated and carefully furnished to an incredibly high standard.

From their first steps into The Bradstan lobby, guests will be enamored with the exquisite display of steel and glass which are softened by wood ceilings, perfectly blending the rustic charm of the Sullivan Catskills with the refined luxury of The Eldred Preserve.

The stunning sophistication extends far beyond the lobby.

To ensure a memorable stay for guests time and time again, our rooms offer five unique design themes, allowing guests to experience unique accommodations and amenities every time they visit.

The Bradstan is truly a Nest in the Catskills, complete with luxurious comforts that make our guests feel right at home, such as floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, warm sconce lighting, and scenic views of the lush landscape.

Our getaway haven includes a number of amenities, each showcasing our meticulous attention to detail when it comes to our overnight patrons.

From first-class linens and monogrammed bathrobes, to complimentary breakfasts and electric vehicle charging stations, our team is here to ensure our accommodations exceed your every expectation.

DINE:

The Homestead, a Sullivan Catskills classic, has been reborn at The Eldred Preserve as The Homestead Restaurant + Lounge, a modern steakhouse offering a true farm-to-table experience.

Enjoy classic fare from the original Homestead, established by the Edelman Family (yes, we have the bread!), along with contemporary farm-to-table comforts courtesy of Chef John Botti, a graduate of the renowned Culinary Institute of America and chef-owner of John’s Harvest Inn in Middletown, N.Y. for 30 years.

Several unique experiential spaces have been incorporated in the new restaurant, including a wine-tasting room, a private dining room, a sunroom dining area, and large outdoor terraces that are ideal for dining al fresco. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer restaurant and lounge patrons unobstructed views of the picturesque ponds, a stream, and the gently rising, tree-covered hillside beyond.

THE PRESERVE WEDDINGS + EVENTS:

At The Eldred Preserve, located in the heart of the picturesque Catskill Mountains, you’ll find flexible indoor and outdoor spaces that are perfect for weddings, corporate retreats, employee appreciation events, client appreciation events, baby showers, family or school reunions, bar/bat mitzvah celebrations, and more.

Each unique space can be scaled and decorated to suit any small- to medium-sized event or party (from 50 to 100 people), and our team will work with you throughout each step of the planning process to ensure your event offers the memorable luxury that guests will immediately recognize as second-to-none.

Delicious and flexible catering options are available as well, thanks to the talents of Chef John Botti, a graduate of the renowned Culinary Institute of America, Middletown native, and chef-owner of John’s Harvest Inn for 30 years. Chef Botti and his team are always happy to create a custom menu or suggest alternative selections to meet the dietary needs of your guests.

THE REGION:

