Come From Away – Providence Performing Arts Center Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 8, 2023

Come experience Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY, winner of Best Musical all across North America, at the Providence Performing Arts Center February 21-26, 2023.

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

