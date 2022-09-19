Twelve Acres – Smithfield, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Twelve Acres | 445 Douglas Pike | Smithfield, RI 02917 | 401-231-7799

For over twenty years, Twelve Acres has provided guests with quality food, affordable prices, friendly service and an elegant atmosphere. Our experienced staff specializes in all aspects of event planning, creating a stress-free experience at every step of the way.

Nestled on Twelve Acres of land in Smithfield, Rhode Island, we are conveniently located ten minutes from Providence, RI and can be easily accessed from both Routes 295 and 146. Our location provides a private, comfortable setting for weddings and other social events.

Twelve Acres features both indoor and outdoor spaces to host an event. Our outdoor Pavilion can accommodate up to 450 people and is the perfect place to host a Clambake, Pig Roast, Corporate Event, Wedding, Reunion or BBQ. The outdoor acreage features bocce, horseshoes, volleyball and a large field to play softball, soccer or football!

Family owned and operated, our culinary staff prepares all food fresh daily on premise. We offer a large menu selection and customize menus to meet the need of each event. Our service is second to none, providing guests with exceptional hospitality.

We are a full service facility; our space can accommodate parties from 20 to 450 guests. The combination of excellent food and gracious service has made Twelve Acres the perfect choice for personal and business events for years.

Wedding

Corporate Events

Outdoor Pavilion

Clambakes

Lobster Bakes

Pig Roasts

Social Gatherings

Holiday Events

School/Organizations

Bereavements

FACILITIES:

MENUS:

For a list of available menus click HERE.

FAQS:

Click HERE for frequently asked questions about Twelve Acres.