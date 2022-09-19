The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa – Vail Valley Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley | 126 Riverfront Lane, P.O. Box 9690, Avon. CO 81620 | 1-970-790-6000

We are located in the heart of the Vail Valley, known for world-class skiing, shopping, dining and other mountain activities.

We offer direct access to skiing via the Riverfront Express Gondola out our back door and stunning views of Beaver Creek. We offer a 27,000-square-foot spa complete with mountain-inspired services and natural ingredients – plus a lap pool and three Jacuzzis, a gym with cycle and yoga/pilates studios and state-of-the-art equipment and activities for all ages.

Our guest rooms feature mountain-modern décor with simple lines, rich fabrics and warm colors. Room types provide a choice for every guest: Traditional, Studio or One, Two and Three-Bedroom. Custom kitchens and fireplaces are found in all suites.

ROOMS & SUITES:

Slip away to a private world of restoration in the peaceful atmosphere of any of our oversized guest rooms and suites, many of which feature one of three possible vistas.

Standard Views offer north-facing perspectives of surrounding non-skiing mountains and the town of Avon. Valley Views—from floors 7, 8, and 9—also look north to surrounding mountains and Avon. Mountain Views consist of partial or complete views of Beaver Creek Ski Mountain and the Eagle River.

DINING:

STOKE & RYE

Stoke & Rye is a brand new restaurant concept opening this summer at The Westin Riverfront by internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval and Richard Sandoval Hospitality. A contemporary American grill, Stoke & Rye will serve vibrant flavors and convivial dining, offering alpine-inspired dishes made with the freshest ingredients. The menu will feature healthy, local foods including hearty grilled meats, seafood and shareable plates. Stoke & Rye’s dynamic beverage program will include new and old-world wines, hand muddled craft cocktails, Colorado craft beers and Zero Proof cocktails. Diners can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain on Stoke & Rye’s expansive patio, with fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

SPA + FITNESS:

Motivation comes from within—within the exquisite and modern walls of the expansive 27,000-square-foot Athletic Club and Spa Anjali.

Stay in peak form or learn new techniques in our state-of-the-art fitness club. The Athletic Club is located on the Spa Anjali level, overlooking the 25-yard outdoor saltwater lap pool, infinity hot tubs and the Eagle River. With a top-notch staff of talented certified personal trainers and nutritionists ready to challenge even the most seasoned athlete, you’ll discover new ways to find inspiration and be your best.

WEDDINGS:

The wedding of your dreams awaits here at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain. With vibrant venues, exceptional facilities, and a magical Vail-area location, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon, Vail Valley offers an impeccable setting for your very special occasion.

Whether you’re planning an intimate celebration or a grand gathering, our award-winning staff will ensure that it’s unforgettable, from start to finish.

MEETINGS:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon, Vail Valley specializes hosting in productive conferences, with versatile meeting rooms and an inspiring Vail Valley location.

Our 7,200 square feet of sophisticated venue space includes light-filled meeting rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as an expansive terrace with Eagle River views. Make use of our state-of-the-art conference technology, and energize your meeting guests with delicious, healthy catering. Our Catering and Conference Services Department can help you arrange for all of your audiovisual needs. Let us help you plan the perfect presentation by arranging for everything from a flip chart and markers to fast fold screens with drape and all presentation requirements. A full audiovisual list is available upon request.

DEALS + PACKAGE OFFERS:

AREA & ACTIVITIES:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa offers unparalleled access to some of the area’s most exciting activities year-round. In addition to experiencing the ski slopes at Beaver Creek and Vail you and your family can take part in a number of fun outdoor excursions during your resort visit – from snowmobiling and fly fishing to a festive sleigh ride.

