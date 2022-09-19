Seesaw’s Lodge – Peru, Vermont Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Seesaw’s Lodge | 3575 VT-11 | Peru, VT 05152 | 1-802-824-5533

Seesaw’s Lodge is a historic country lodge on Vermont Route 11, at the foot of Bromley Mountain Ski Area in Peru, Vermont.



Seesaw’s Lodge is an all season destination with lodging and dining built on century-old tradition of community and camaraderie.

THE LODGE & CABINS:

At Seesaw’s Lodge, there are three luxurious cabins and a seven bedroom lodge with mountain views and southern exposure, all recently rebuilt with modern comforts in an old Vermont world setting.

Each spacious building is completely contained with self-service check-in, allowing for total guest privacy for today’s all important social-distancing, and are meticulously maintained and sanitized, featuring living rooms with exposed beams, mud rooms with radiant heat floors, bathrooms and kitchens or kitchenettes with modern comforts that generously provide for your stay, whether for family reunions, couples’ long weekends or weeklong retreats.

Lodge rooms and suites when booked individually can be accessed from their outside doors on the porch or balcony. Additionally, Seesaw’s lodging offers gas fireplaces, private en-suite bathrooms, large smart TV’s, complimentary high speed wifi, and air-conditioning.

Learn more about lodging options HERE.

RESTAURANT:

Fresh fare rooted in tradition. Johnny Seesaw’s serves up simple inventive food with deep connections to the surrounding area and the inn’s heritage. Incorporating local ingredients with a fresh twist, the menu celebrates Vermont and elevates comfort food.

JOHNNY SEESAW’S:

With the main dining room in the footprint of the 1924 roadhouse, every effort has been made to recreate the wonder, look and feel of the original Johnny Seesaw’s.

Inside, you will see the original log beams in the ceiling, the same bandstand (aka the “Seducerie”) mural that was painted in the WWII era, the legendary circular fire pit with the original black hood and copper cutouts, and the old fieldstone fireplace with authentic wood relief carvings.

Learn more about dining at Seesaw’s Lodge HERE.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Seesaw’s has a colorful history with patrons, family and friends who have been a part of the Seesaw’s story for decades. Follow THIS LINK for interesting articles and history in the making, including a modern day blog offering a close up view of the Seesaw’s Lodge project and all of its idiosyncrasies.

AREA ACTIVITIES:

With year-round activities, the Seesaw’s tradition continues today, warmly welcoming locals to the community to make new memories and celebrate all things Vermont. Enrich your experience engaging in the countless outdoor adventures that the Green Mountains have to offer, or relax and enjoy the broad array of local eateries, shopping and performing arts while soaking in the Vermont spirit. Learn more HERE.