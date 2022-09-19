Lucky Dog Resort – Middletown, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Lucky Dog Resort | 599 East Main Road | Middletown, RI 02842

Lucky Dog Resort is Rhode Island’s premier provider of Daycare, Training, Boarding, and Wedding Valet services for Dogs. They have designed their resort as a comfortable haven for Dogs with a goal to make them feel HAPPY, SAFE, and LOVED whether they are there for a day or to spend a vacation!

Mission & Values

At Lucky Dog Resort, they believe that Dogs are intelligent, loving, sensitive creatures, and being away from their families can be stressful. That’s why they have designed Lucky Dog as a RESORT, not a kennel.

Lucky Dog Resort Mission. To create a haven ensuring both Dogs AND their parents always feel confident they will be exceptionally well-cared for, with no guilt, worries or stress.

Lucky Dog Resort Approach. They do this by making your Dog’s transition from your home to theirs as seamless and happy as possible and by providing an interesting, safe, fun, and loving environment that encourages Dogs to think, learn, engage, and be well, both mentally and physically.

Why Lucky Dog Resort is Different

Lucky Dog Resort is the first choice for residents and visitors to Newport, RI and surrounding areas. They have a reputation as an award-winning luxury resort that caters to Dogs and their Parents. From the moment you walk in the front doors, their Guests (both human and canine) will experience the difference! Their loving, genuine, and down-to-earth atmosphere immediately lets Parents and Dogs relax.

Loving Care Just Like Home

Lucky Dog Resort has made their highest goal to create an environment that facilitates happy, healthy, and safe dogs. Their model of care includes attention, affection, and mental and physical enrichment ensuring both Dogs and their Parents always feel confident and LOVED! When your Dog is at Lucky Dog Resort, they’re treated just like family.

Impeccably Trained Staff

Each Staff member completes professional training on canine emotional health, communication, and safety. Th staff is also Canine CPR and First Aid certified. Because of this, they know exactly what it takes to keep your Dog HAPPY and HEALTHY.

Award-Winning Service

Your Dog will enjoy the same comfortable atmosphere you would look forward to at a resort and with the same level of PERSONALIZED ATTENTION. Thy take time to get to know your Dog’s unique personality and cater their stay to what makes them happy. There are lots of Dogs to meet and socialize with, activities to enjoy, and in between all the fun, your Dog can relax on couches, chairs, and even sleep in real beds with Staff!

Hundreds of Happy Tails

See what customers have to say about their Lucky Dog Resort experience. There’s a reason Dogs are happy to come back. See what our clients say about their Lucky Dog Resort experience.

SERVICES:

BOARDING:

Overnight stays at Lucky Dog Resort are almost like dropping-off your Dog to stay with family or friends. Lucky Dog Resort offers the same level of LOVE and affection, but what makes them different is that they are trained professionals in Dog behavior, body language, safety, cleaning and disinfection and CPR and First Aid. You can be worry free your Dog is in the BEST hands.

Accommodation Options:

Lucky Dog Resort offers two relaxing options designed for your Dog’s maximum and enjoyment.

The Lucky Dog House

Dogs who enjoy socializing with other Dogs will love the Lucky Dog House. Designed to feel just like home, guests chill-out on couches, relax in chairs, and can even sleep in real beds with Staff! The resort’s fenced-in grounds provide ample room for an afternoon stroll or a romp with friends, and of course, staff is there to love and care for them 24 hours a day.

Luxury Private Suites

Lucky Dog Resort’s premium Private Suites are designed for comfort! Tempered glass doors, chandeliers, and Doggy artwork make them gorgeous! Climate control, hospital-grade air-filtration, and UV sanitizing technology make them state of the art!

Private Suites are best for Dogs who are unaltered (not spayed or neutered and more than 6 months old), Dogs who need more rest than play, and Dogs who don’t enjoy the company of other Dogs. Don’t worry, they’ll still get lots of love, attention, and outside time!

DAYCARE:

The Lucky Dog Social Club

The Lucky Dog Social Club is designed to ENGAGE your Dog both physically and mentally, so he comes home happy and tired! Dogs are supervised by trained Staff while being grouped with other Dogs of similar play styles and temperament for a fun-filled social event! You can relax knowing your Dog will be:

playing with their friends

getting fresh air and exercise

using their mind – games, activities, and training designed to engage Dogs’ mental faculties, gives dogs a sense of accomplishment

supervised at all times

rest time to relax and keep healthy

Benefits of Daycare

A well-socialized Dog is a joy to have around other Dogs and people!

Your Dog will be tired at the end of the day, not amped-up and in need of lots of activity.

Your Dog will be exercised, happy, and fulfilled.

Learn more about Doggie Daycare HERE

.

WEDDING VALET:

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding! Lucky Dog Resort understands your day wouldn’t be complete without your Dog and are pleased to offer wedding services specifically tailored to your needs.

Chauffeured rides to and from your venue, professional care and handling during pictures and/or ceremony, and overnight accommodations while you honeymoon! They’ll take care of the Doggie details so you can enjoy your day!

Learn more about Wedding Valet HERE.

PUPPY & DOG TRAINING:

The Nose to Tail Academy at Lucky Dog Resort is designed to provide your Pup with skills that will carry them through all of life’s stages. Whether you’re interested in Group Classes, Doggy Day School, Private Training, or thir immersive Live and Learn program, they’ll work closely with you to develop a personalized training plan to unleash your dog’s full potential!

Learn more about Puppy & Dog Training HERE.

VISITING DOG & CONCIERGE SERVICES:

Visiting the Newport, RI area and need a day-cation for your furry family member? Have errands to run and need a fun, safe place for your Pup? Lucky Dog Resort happily accepts your furry family member for a day (or two) of play while you RELAX and EXPLORE all that Newport and its surroundings have to offer!

Your Pup must be able to play nicely with other Guests in order to participate as well as be current with all of the Lucky Dog Resort medical requirements uploaded to their online profile 24 hours prior to their arrival.

Learn more about Visiting Dog & Concierge Services HERE.

VISITING NEWPORT:

There are lots of beautiful beaches and parks you can visit with your Dog. If you find that you need a day-cation for your furry family member, Lucky Dog Resort happily accepts your Pup while you relax and explore Newport and its surroundings. Your Pup must be able to play nicely with our other Guests and meet our medical requirements in order to participate.

For a list of dog friendly beaches, parks and more in the Newport, RI area click HERE.