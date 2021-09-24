Topnotch Resort – Stowe, VT Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

TOPNOTCH RESORT | 4000 MOUNTAIN ROAD | STOWE, VT 05672 | 1-800-451-8686

Way up north, in the quintessential New England town of Stowe, Vermont, you will find a sleek, sophisticated beauty.

A ski lodge, mixed with the amenities of a world-class resort.

Here name is – Topnotch Resort, and she is breathtaking.

Having recently completed a $15 million dollar renovation, Topnotch Resort will WOW you with its 68 rooms/suites, 23 luxurious resort homes, amenities and merciless attention to detail.

Surrounded by 120-acre wooded estate, the resort’s personality is defined by the close company they keep with the mountains.

You can find year-round activities to immerse yourself with at Topnotch Resort, including downhill and cross-country skiing (they are located two miles from Mt. Mansfield),

tennis, horseback riding, golfing, kayaking, hiking, biking, and even sleight rides!

If you prefer to simply relax, you can do so in a chaise lounge by their indoor and outdoor pools.

Take in the smell of the oak that whiffs through the air as you soak in the breathtaking views of the valley and mountains.

Can’t you just imagine that?

Topnotch Resort has something to please everyone.

A world-class spa, fitness center, onsite dining, close proximity to downtown Stowe, Mt. Mansfield and lots of activities geared toward families (with amenities specifically designed to occupy both toddlers and and teens)!

Oh, and let”s not forget Fido! Yes, Topnotch Resort is pet friendly too.

It’s clear to see why Topnotch Resort was named one of the “World’s Best” hotels by Travel & Leisure.

ACCOMMODATIONS: The range of lodging choices at Topnotch Resort include everything from a deluxe double room to a three-bedroom luxurious home. For more information on lodging click HERE

DINING: Topnotch Resort is home to two exceptional dining establishments.

Flannel is a place that pays homage to Vermont fresh ingredients and provides season inspirations, world-class wines, and service. It is described as a friendly bistro with an open kitchen. Guests gather, amidst magical views of the mountains.

The Roost is contemporary and classic. It is described as a modern lobby bar and restaurant, where definitive fare has a decidedly Vermont twist. It is a comfortable, casual space that brings the outdoors in, and indoors out. It is the spot to meet up with friends and hang out. Be sure to check out (and grab a seat and bite at) their Shuffleboard Dining Bar, or gather in their patio living room, under a pergola, near a fire pit, bocce court, and a reflecting pool. Or, simply lounge on one of the oversized couches and you enjoy a snack or cocktail.

SPA: The Topnotch Spa is consistently voted one of the "Top Spas" in the U.S. You will find an extensive list of available treatments. Whether you need to enhance your vitality, restore your spirit or revitalize your natural beauty, you will find it all at Topnotch Spa. For a complete list of available services click – Topnotch Resort Spa

ACTIVITIES: The list of activities available at Topnotch Resort are endless. It doesn't matter what season you choose to visit you will find an activity to match your mood! Everything from skiing, tennis, golf, horseback riding, hiking, biking and, of course, the indoor and outdoor pools and spa. For a complete list of activities click – Topnotch Resort Activities

MEETINGS: Topnotch Resort offers 9,000 square feet of meeting space and six flexible, fully renovated, contemporary rooms with built-in AV equipment. You will also find plenty of outdoor space and scenic places to gather or play. For more info on meeting space click HERE

WEDDINGS / HONEYMOONS: A place like Topnotch Resort makes me anticipate my wedding vow renewals. My partner, Jennifer, and I were wed in Dec 2012. Looking at the spectacular location, scenery and amenities Topnotch Resort offers makes me long for a gathering with friends and family at our 5 year anniversary to renew our vows.

I could think of no better, more romantic, location! For more information on hosting a wedding click – Topnotch Resort Weddings.

GAY & LESBIAN FACTOR: Vermont has always been one of the most gay welcoming states around. After all, Vermont was the first-in-the-nation to provide civil unions and enact gay marriage through legislative means and not because of a judicial ruling. Makes you want to pack up your belongings and move to Vermont, doesn’t it? 🙂 It should be of no shock that Topnotch Resort is one of the most LGBT welcoming resorts in the state. We have been working with Topnotch Resort for the past couple of years (they proudly advertise on both Gay Travel Information and We Are Gay Friendly), and love the staff we work with! We have always been welcome with open arms and feel a sincere approach to Topnotch Resort’s marketing to the gay community. There is so much that makes this resort fabulous. So. Much. The resort itself, the location, the views and, especially, the people behind the scenes. I tend to repeat this often, but I feel we should always support the businesses that support and welcome us. Topnotch Resort is one of these businesses. I wholeheartedly “OUT” Topnotch Resort as LGBT friendly and worthy of our business.

Without sounding too corny, I have to say, if ever a name of a property was fitting…. Topnotch is just that.

This is a resort that is “top notch”, of the highest quality and excellent in every way possible.

Bravo!

Desiree Sousa

Owner | Editor-In-Chief

Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel