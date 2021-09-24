Beaver Creek Lodge – Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Beaver Creek Lodge | 26 Avondale Lane | Beaver Creek, CO 81620 | 1-800-525-7280

Follow the siren song of the mountains and let it lead you into one of the finest boutique hotels in Beaver Creek.

Fireside or mountainside, you’re invited to indulge in experiences the whole family can enjoy.

When you choose the best ski in/ski out, all-suite hotel Beaver Creek offers, allow your spirit of adventure to lead the way.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

For available room types at Beaver Creek Lodge

All Rooms Include:

Earn Marriott Bonvoy Points

Pillow Top Mattress

Luxury Bedding

Down Duvets and Pillows

Bose CD Radio / Alarm Clock

Desk Area

Flat Panel HDTV

Single-line Phone

Spacious Bath

Lighted Make-up Mirror

Hair Dryer

Signature Bathrobe

Iron / Ironing Board

Refreshment Center

Coffee Maker

In-room Starbucks Coffee

HOTEL AMENITIES:

Indulge in a getaway that has a little something for everyone. Awaken your family’s spirit of adventure with a trip into the mountains or spend quality time relaxing at the heated pool and hot tub. If you’re here on business, prepare for your big meeting with all the extras you need, surrounded by one-of-a-kind paintings and breathtaking views. And don’t forget to get your sweat session in before the day ends in our fitness center.

Heated indoor / outdoor pools and outdoor hot tub

Artful Wellness Center: including free weights & cardio machines

Sauna & steam recharge rooms

Inspired Workspace: including printer, scanning and computers

Ski in / ski out location

Ski equipment rental on site

Shuttles and transportation available to local attractions

Valet service available

DINING:

Shake the snow off your boots, hang up your goggles and enjoy a warm reprieve with family and friends. In the heart of Beaver Creek Village, this mountain retreat offers American classics with an artful twist. Enjoy protein-packed classics for an energized day of skiing, biking or hiking.

Or, finish off an evening with a sip of something different, like the Harvest Ol’ Fashioned—made with pear-spice infused bourbon for a twist on a classic libation.

Whether fueling up for the next adventure or de-thawing after an active morning, Alpine + Antlers delivers food with an altitude.



WEDDINGS:

You’ve waited for this adventure your whole life—now transform it into a beautiful moment in time. Soaring vistas set the stage for your story and every detail will be just right, here at one of the best wedding venues in Beaver Creek, CO. Let the mountains take you beyond your imagination and find magic in everything you never thought possible.

Professional ceremony coordination by one of our preferred vendor wedding coordinators (recommended)

Exclusivity of Bohemian Gallery or Skier Bridge for up to 2 hour ceremony

Ceremony rehearsal

Complimentary infused water service

Indoor backup event space

Event chairs and additional items for rent



MEETINGS:

The lodge has a way of inviting your adventurous side to the table. The larger-than-life meeting space in Beaver Creek inspires big ideas to come out and play. The magic happens when you think beyond the mountain and allow your mind to wander. Our intuitive service will take care of everything so you can be free to follow your inspiration.

Over 6,000 sq. ft. of function space

Open air patio space

6 meeting rooms

Private dining at Beaver Creek Lodge’s restaurant

Exquisite cuisine

Sophisticated technology & audio-visual services

Business center

Unique team-building sites, including ski / snowboard valet and rental.



PACKAGE DEALS & SPECIALS:

For up-to-the-minute package deals at Beaver Creek Lodge

LOCAL AREA:

The lodge sits in perfect wandering distance from the vast mountainside to modern amenities including great dining, shopping, ice skating and horseback riding. Indulge in a family adventure and lose track of time while exploring hiking trails, or stay lodge-side and unwind with the sounds of our Bohemian Beats music in Beaver Creek.

Beaver Creek Village

Fashion boutiques and jewelry stores

Museums

Hiking trails

Spas

Art galleries

