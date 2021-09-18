Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 18, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA 02125, United States

Meet the artist like never before

Exquisite Storytelling, Cutting-Edge Technology

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. Encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees.

COVID-safe, Family-friendly

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is all digital, hands free, and perfect for our socially distant world. Its rich content is suitable for a wide audience, including families, school groups, couples, and seniors.

In addition to a spacious central area where Van Gogh’s works stretch floor-to-ceiling, the experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life, technique, and influence thru informative panels, larger than life re-creations and engaging interactives.

Total Artistic Immersion

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience features a one of kind Virtual Reality interactive, which guides you on a ten-minute journey through “A day in the life of the Artist.”

Walk alongside Van Gogh during this peaceful, visually rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works, including: Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

A Perfect Outing for All Ages

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience welcomes guests of all ages.

This rare and cutting-edge experience is the perfect discovery for couples as well as larger groups, for individuals and for the whole family. There is even a surprise at the end for young artists!

Tip: Plan for your immersive experience to last 60 to 75 minutes.

Location

Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA 02125, United States



Emblematic theatre with over 100 years of history, the Strand Theatre serves as a cultural and educational resource to artists and audiences. Throughout the years, the Strand has been home to all kinds of entertainment, from music (Tracey Chapman and BB King among others) and music video shooting (Aerosmith, New Kids on the Block) to well-known theatre productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar and West Side Story. The Strand is also highly involved in the development of its surrounding community, with several programs teaching youngsters every aspect of theatre production. Now, from Sep 29th, the Strand will host a new kind of entertainment show, our Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.