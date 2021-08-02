The Malted Barley – Westerly, RI
The Malted Barley | 42 High Street | Westerly, RI 02891 | 401-315-2184
The Malted Barley offers rotating craft brews, 37 taps, fresh-baked gourmet pretzels, pretzel sandwiches, pretzel desserts, game room (including pool table, foosball table, shuffleboard table, etc.,), riverside patio seating ane private party options!
Learn more by visiting: http://www.themaltedbarley.net
