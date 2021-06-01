Durk’s Bar•B•Q – Providence, RI
DURK’S BAR•B•Q, 33 ABORN STREET, PROVIDENCE, RI, 02903, 401-563-8622 INFO@DURKSBBQ.COM
Serving up authentic Texas-style BBQ, craft beer, craft cocktails and a whole lotta American Whiskey. Located in downtown Providence!
LOVE & TIME:
Marked by a dry-rub spice blend and 8-14 hours cooking low and slow over local oak in “Stella,” an Ole Hickory smoker, OUR Texas-style barbecue is the best you can get outside of the Lone Star state.
HOURS:
MONDAY – CLOSED
TUESDAY – CLOSED
WEDNESDAY – 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
THURSDAY – 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
FRIDAY – 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
SATURDAY – 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
SUNDAY – 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
DURK’S FOOD MENU:
We Accommodate allergies whenever possible. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options are available. Parties of 6 or more people are subject to a 20% gratuity.
DRINKS:
120+ American Whiskies, Classic Cocktails, & Craft Beer
CLICK HERE FOR MENU
DURK’S CATERS!
At Durk’s Bar•B•Q we take great pride in ensuring that your friends and family get a great BBQ experience. We are committed to sourcing all naturally raised and antibiotic free meats for our menus, while using locally sourced post oak in our pit.
TAKE OUT & DELIVERY AVAILABLE!