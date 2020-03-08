Saybrook Point Resort & Marina – Old Saybrook, CT Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 8, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Saybrook Point Resort & Marina | 2 Bridge Street | Old Saybrook, CT 06475 | 1-860-395-2000

Nestled between the Long Island Sound and Connecticut River, Saybrook Point Resort & Marina boasts the best in waterfront tranquility. With every visit to Old Saybrook, Connecticut, encounter the friendliness of a small town, breathtaking marina vistas, and glimpses of rich history. Saybrook Point Resort & Marina has created the perfect balance of northern extravagance and a touch of southern hospitality, to treat our guests to a truly charming experience. Relax with a day at The Spa, delight in award-winning dining at Fresh Salt, retreat to your intimate accommodations or explore our inviting marina. While Old Saybrook is petite in size, you’ll make enough memories along the Connecticut shoreline to last a lifetime. Experience Saybrook Point for yourself and discover how elegant simplicity and delightful coastal flair can enhance the way you vacation.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

At Saybrook Point, you can wake to the calming sounds of the Long Island Sound, smell the salty coastal breezes, and feel the warmth of the sun as it peeks through your balcony doors. Located along the picturesque Connecticut shoreline Saybrook Point provides the perfect place to unwind and relax. Our spacious accommodations, are perfect for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or even a quiet escape to the coast. Choose from 82 guest rooms in our Main Inn, our one-of-a-kind Lighthouse Suite, or one of the 14 unique and distinctive rooms at our Guest Houses, Three Stories and Tall Tales.

At Saybrook Point Resort & Marina you can always discover overnight accommodations to fit your individual needs.

No matter what your vacation has in store, discover a home away from home at Saybrook Point.

Available Room Types:

All rooms at Saybrook Point Inn include:

Beautifully appointed furnishings and linens.

Complimentary wi-fi

In room dining

Use of on site health club & indoor and outdoor pools

Plush bathrobes in room

OVERNIGHT PACKAGES:

EAT + DRINK:

One of Connecticut’s Top 25 Most Gorgeous & Delicious Outdoor Dining Spots – Connecticut Magazine

Welcome to one of southern Connecticut’s favorite waterfront dining destinations. For lunch, dinner, special events, and cocktails on the Sound, choose between our upscale casual restaurant, Fresh Salt; a relaxed lounge atmosphere at the Fresh Salt Lounge; and the outdoor Marina Bar.

As part of our Local Food Commitment, we are always working closely with local farmers and artisans to craft locally inspired seasonal menus with fresh ingredients from land and sea.

THE SPA AT SAYBROOK POINT:

Experience a luxurious level of pampering and indulgence with The Spa at Saybrook Point. Choose from an expanded spa menu as well as spa products that are featured in the spa which allow guests to create and enjoy tailored visits to perfectly reflect their needs. Services include massage therapy, facials, body wraps and scrubs, manicures, and pedicures. Interested in taking home a few of the featured products in your services? Circadia by Dr.Pugliese, Eminence Organic Skincare and Aromatherapy Associates are all available for purchase.

MARINA:

Chart a course for relaxation and enjoyment at Saybrook Point Marina. Located at the mouth of the Connecticut River in historic Old Saybrook, our marina provides convenient access to Long Island Sound. Saybrook Point Marina offers world class amenities and provides high quality service to yachts of all sizes. On site, you will find friendly concierge service, award winning cuisine, AAA Four Diamond hotel, an indulgent spa, and state-of-the-art health club. The Saybrook Point Marina can accommodate vessels from 13-140 feet. Our goal is to enhance your boating experience. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to environmental action, as Saybrook Point Marina is Connecticut’s first designated Clean Marina. Saybrook Point Marina Seasonal Hours: May: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

July & August: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

September & October: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. By appointment call 860-395-3080.

WEDDINGS:

Your special day will be a magical one with the gorgeous backdrop of the Connecticut Shoreline full of charm and unique character. Let our experienced Wedding Professionals help bring your vision to life with elegance, color, and seaside charm. Saybrook Point Resort & Marina has an amazing reputation for handling weddings of all sizes and styles. With several options for your ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception, you can leave all the details to us.

MEETINGS:

Meetings are meant to be impressive and efficient, to bring peers together to learn and listen to one another. Allow Saybrook Point Resort & Marina to take care of the details so you can focus on the success of your event. We offer a variety of conference center facilities on the Connecticut coast, ideal for meetings, conventions, and corporate retreats. Our expert staff will guide you through the details of planning your program. Their precision preparation, meeting-inspired catering and complete audiovisual capabilities will ensure your space is exactly as it needs to be.

EVENTS + ACTIVITIES:

Old Saybrook and our surrounding towns are full of history and life. Experience the many hidden treasures and adventures waiting to be discovered.

Days are meant to be spent riding a bike down the causeway at sunset, wandering through notable museums, putting across the green, and digging toes into the warm, golden sand.

