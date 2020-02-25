Hotel Saranac – Saranac Lake – NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 25, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Hotel Saranac | 100 Main Street | Saranac Lake, NY 12983 | 1-518-891-6900

Constructed at the height of the Roaring Twenties, Hotel Saranac quickly became an icon of downtown Saranac Lake. Following an unprecedented head-to-toe renovation, the hotel was born anew in early 2018.

STAY:

Welcome to the sanctuary for your stay, your base camp from which you’ll strike out each morning and return to kick back and relax in true comfort each evening. Hotel Saranac is unmistakably a historic hotel, but your room is filled with modern comforts and design details. Prepare to have your expectations of the Adirondacks redefined.

DINE:

The Adirondacks are about feeling warm, cozy, and refreshed – Campfire and the Great Hall Bar help you find that state of mind in very distinct ways. Our signature restaurant, Campfire Adirondack Grill + Bar has redefined the region’s dining scene for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with its fun, fresh spin on Adirondack comfort food. You’ll know you’ve never experienced anything like it as soon as you walk in. One floor up, the Great Hall Bar is a quieter, more refined setting either at the bar or on a series of couches and lounge areas for enjoying snacks and a well-crafted cocktail.

WEDDINGS + EVENTS:

For special occasions, there truly is no more special location. The restored and reimagined Hotel Saranac offers historic touches with the comforts and amenities you and your guests will expect in an unparalleled Adirondack hotel venue for weddings, corporate events, and social events.

SALON + SPA:

Named for the mighty and peaceful mountain overlooking Saranac Lake, our spa and salon offer both the personal essentials you’d expect of a high-end salon with the top-of-the-line spa treatments you’d dream of in a Adirondack spa hotel. Come in to look your best or to feel more relaxed and refreshed than you have in months.

SHOP:

Much like the Saranac Lake intersection from which it takes its name, Academy & Main is a crossroads of top brands and curated finds you’d appreciate in a modern Manhattan shop, plus cut-above local goods from across the Adirondacks. It’s a shop as much for the local community in need of the right gift for the right occasion as it is the launching point for hotel guests’ retail therapy excursions.

