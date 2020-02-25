Devonfield Inn – Lee, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 25, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Devonfield Inn | 85 Stockbridge Road | Lee, MA 01238 | 1-800-664-0880

Centrally located in the heart of the Berkshires, our historic 1800 bed and breakfast near Lenox, MA offers a luxurious retreat with unmatched service and countryside views for every season.

Relax at the top-rated, romantic Devonfield Inn set on 32-acres, just minutes to Tanglewood and all the cultural gems of the Berkshires.

Rooms

Devonfield Inn addresses the needs of savvy guests by seamlessly blending today’s travel expectations with the gracious hospitality of an era gone by.

Enjoy our stately English country home with stunning antiques and 11 updated, air-conditioned guestrooms furnished with luxurious linens. Locally made chocolates, bottled water, and award-winning amenities welcome you.

Lee, MA Lodging Specials and Packages

Planning a trip to the Berkshires? Whatever the season, holiday or occasion make it extra special with a package from our Berkshires bed and breakfast. We offer specials and packages to pamper your every need. Make your next visit unforgettable with one of our Berkshires romantic getaway packages or specials.

Elopement Packages

Our Berkshires B&B is a beautiful venue and we offer the perfect Massachusetts elopement package for couples looking for an intimate ceremony! For your romantic elopement, you’ll want to choose a special place, a place you will remember forever… and there are few places in the Berkshires more gracious and charming than Devonfield Inn! What better setting to exchange your vows than among the majestic white Birch Tree alcove centered on the inn’s 32 sprawling acres with a backdrop of the stately Berkshire mountains. The manicured lawns, colorful gardens and luxurious suites provide the perfect location to make your ceremony unforgettable.

About The Inn

Nestled in the beautiful hills of the Berkshires in the charming town of Lee, Massachusetts, Devonfield Inn is an exquisite country inn that has been a repeated top rated bed and breakfast by TripAdvisor and Expedia.

Our Lenox B&B is a gracious English-Style country house which was originally built in the early 1800’s and overlooks a pastoral meadow shaded by graceful birch trees, with the rolling tapestry of the Berkshire Hills beyond. Although known for its cozy, old world charm of an era gone by, guests can still indulge in the modern conveniences that today’s travelers expect.

Our guests enjoy a spacious living room complete with a baby grand piano, library and a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a cozy sitting room, formal dining room, and seasonal sunroom. There’s also a guest pantry stocked with coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and fresh baked cookies. Complimentary cognac and cordials are available in the living room and every room provides bottled water and locally, hand-made chocolates for our guests to enjoy.

Each morning you’ll start your day with the area’s best coffee and a delicious, full country breakfast that features a cold buffet plus your choice between two hot entrees, prepared to order and featuring locally grown items as well as herbs and vegetables right from our garden.

Devonfield Inn is perfectly situated in the heart of this thriving community – anchored between Lenox and Stockbridge and just minutes from Great Barrington. Berkshires cultural attractions include: Tanglewood, The Norman Rockwell Museum, Jacobs Pillow, Shakespeare & Company, Berkshire Theater Festival, Edith Wharton’s Botanical Gardens (The Mount), Williamstown Theatre Festival as well as outstanding restaurants and bars. For the active adventurer, ballooning, golf and tennis, along with downhill and cross-country skiing are all within minutes of the estate. Or lounge by the outdoor heated pool and enjoy complimentary beverages. Hiking, biking, fishing and kayaking are all readily available throughout the Berkshires.

The quaint town of Lee offers classic, New England charm with churches, hardware stores, drug stores, antique shops and a barber shop, that has remained un-changed for 75 years! In addition, Lee is the home to the Premium Outlets with over 60 upscale and designer stores.

Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a vacation or a perfect respite from every day stress, the Devonfield Inn welcomes you.

About The Innkeepers

After more than 30 years in Corporate America, Doug Bagnasco and Jim DeBlasi have started a new chapter as the innkeepers of the Devonfield Inn. Having spent the majority of their time in New York, the two welcome the tranquility and peacefulness that the Berkshires offer.

The new owners bring with them a wealth of knowledge in marketing, advertising and hospitality experience from their past careers. As a marketing executive, Jim has launched some of Showtime Network’s most popular series, including DEXTER, NURSE JACKIE, HOMELAND, RAY DONOVAN and SHAMELESS. Having grown up running the family’s motel business in Montauk, Doug received his BS in Hospitality Management and went on to manage franchise hotels across the country. But now, looking to journey on a new path, the two were ready for a change of pace and a more simple way of life. Doug & Jim are excited for their new adventure and are anxious to carry on the traditions and services that have been associated with the Devonfield Inn for many years as well as introducing some new features and services that capitalize on their own passions which include, baking, gardening, and theatre.

Having come to the Berkshires and visiting the Inn back in November 2017, it was love at first sight – the two knew this was the right place. Packing their Jeep Wrangler and their three dogs (Elliott, Stella and Blanche) Doug & Jim (and the dogs) are living in the house adjacent to the inn and welcome the 2 minute commute after years of battling trains, cars and subways traveling to work in New York City.

Best Activities in the Berkshires

There are plenty of things to do in Lenox, MA with a full four-season calendar of events and activities. In addition to the highly popular attractions of Jacob’s Pillow Dance and Tanglewood, the breadth of activities offered is overwhelming and unlike any other location. Upscale shops offer local arts and crafts, specialty stores, antiques and galleries. The Berkshire Botanical Gardens and Edith Wharton – The Mount Estate and Gardens are a few exceptional places to tour for gardening enthusiasts. First class museums include the Norman Rockwell Museum, the Clark Art Museum, Hancock Shaker Village and Mass MoCA. The performing arts offerings are so abundant you cannot go without an opportunity to attend a concert or theatrical presentation at any time throughout the year. Devonfield Inn is located near the heart of the village of Lee and is nestled between Lenox and Stockbridge. The central location of our Lee, MA bed and breakfast, makes us easily accessible to all that the Berkshires has to offer.

