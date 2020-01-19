White Out Weekend – Sunday River, ME Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 19, 2020 · Leave a Comment

WINTER’S HOTTEST LGBTQ WEEKEND FEB 7-9, 2020

Thrill, entertain, amuse—all synonyms for the LGBTQ White Out Weekend (also known as WOW) at Sunday River. In fact, we’re so devoted to WOWing our guests that we host this annual weekend in association with OutRyders, New England’s largest LGBTQ ski and snowboard club.

During White Out Weekend, we deliver eight peaks of great skiing and riding with the most dependable snow in New England. At its core, WOW is all about good times with friends. And, as the name suggests, this weekend is full of special events and parties. We’ll have more awesome details to come as the event gets closer, but check out what’s planned so far below.

OutRyders is New England’s largest gay and lesbian ski and snowboard club. They’re all about great friends, great mountain fun, and great times together at off-mountain social events (and they get great trip deals too!). Formed in 2001, OutRyders is a nonprofit, all volunteer-run organization.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

FEBRUARY 7 Friday

Meet and Ski

Peak Lodge | 11am

Your WOW event concierges, Noah and Jon, will be up at the Peak lodge at 10:30AM to coordinate group skis. What better way to start your weekend then skiing and riding with a local and finding out about all the best spots to hit on the slopes?

Welcome Social

Camp at the Grand Summit Hotel | 6-8PM

Start your night out with our signature cocktails—50 Shades of Smoke and the Mainehattan—or choose from one of many Maine craft beers like Mast Landing, Maine Beer Company, and Liquid Riot. Get together, grab your friends for one (or two) before heading to the party.

Lumberjack Party

River Haus & Well | 8PM

This kick-off party will get you in the mood for a weekend of fun on the slopes. Grow out that beard, dust off your flannel shirt and don your work boots. It’s time to chop some hard wood. Plus, get lumberjacked with DJ Skully as he lays down the logs.

FEBRUARY 8 – Saturday

FreeHeeler’s Demo Tour

Slopeside at South Ridge | 10AM-1PM

Test out the latest telemark demo equipment and take free lessons with Sunday River’s SnowSports School.

Meet and Ski

Peak Lodge | 11AM

Join up with your WOW event concierges, Noah and John, at 10:30AM to coordinate group skis from the Peak Lodge.

Fireworks

Slopeside at South Ridge | 8:30PM

Booty Bash at Planet Funktar

Peak Lodge | 9PM

This 10th annual bash it guaranteed to be out of this world. Your spaceship (also known as the Chondola) will take you from South Ridge Lodge to Planet Funktar, where Studio 54 meets Area 51. Planet Earth’s most popular 70s disco band, Motor Booty Affair, will rock you up to heights beyond this universe. Don your best Studio 54 look and be ready meet your maker–matchmaker, that is.

Tickets to this insane galaxy disco party are on sale now!

PACKAGE DEALS and MORE INFORMATION:

Click HERE for more information on White Out Weekend 2020 and to purchase tickets and travel packages.