Grand Hyatt New York | 109 E 42nd Street | New York, NY 10017 | 212-883-1234

Stay in the Heart of Midtown Manhattan

Grand Hyatt New York is the only hotel connected to the majesty and advantages of Grand Central Terminal. Start from our central, 42nd Street location in Midtown Manhattan to find your quintessential New York experience. Discover NYC’s best dining, shopping, attractions, and hidden treasures just outside our doors.

ROOMS:

Grand Hyatt New York offers 1,298 rooms and 44 suites, providing a spacious retreat in the heart of Midtown to rest and recharge while you explore the city. Upgrade your stay to a suite to enjoy more space, separate living and dining areas, an additional flat-screen TV, and Grand Club access

DINING:

Grand Hyatt New York offers a range of dining options to experience in Midtown Manhattan, from the savory menu at award-winning New York Central to light fare and craft cocktails at The Lounge at New York Central. For those on the go, select one of the freshly prepared items at our grab-and-go Market or have breakfast and dinner delivered to your room.

WEDDINGS:

Bring your New York wedding dream to life in any of the sophisticated Midtown Manhattan wedding venues at Grand Hyatt New York. Choose an elegant ballroom or a smaller, more intimate space. Exclusive rental of space is available.

MEETINGS:

The 60,000 flexible square feet of meeting and event spaces at Grand Hyatt New York range from private boardrooms to expansive ballrooms. Our direct connection to Grand Central Terminal makes our location ideal.

PACKAGE DEALS + OFFERS:

AREA ATTRACTIONS:

New York City, known as “the City that Never Sleeps,” offers year-round entertainment at all hours of the day, and our Midtown location puts guests right where they need to be. With world-famous shops, restaurants, and museums on your doorstep, Grand Hyatt New York is the perfect home base for your next NYC adventure.

