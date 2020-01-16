Chateau St. Jean – Kenwood, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Chateau St. Jean | 8555 Sonoma Highway | Kenwood, CA 95452 | 1-707-257-5784

ABOUT:

Nestled in the heart of the stunning Sonoma Valley, the Chateau St. Jean estate offers wine lovers an idyllic getaway to soak in the Sonoma wine lifestyle. With incredible vineyard views, a dramatic mountain backdrop, lush gardens and the elegant 1920s chateau, our guests are invited to experience the award-winning Chateau St. Jean wine collection at their leisure, while enjoying the breathtaking ambience of the estate.

Founded in 1973, Chateau St. Jean was conceived as a true fine wine estate in the European style, where wines from individual vineyards were kept separate to fully capture individual character of each site. The wines received immediate critical acclaim, and Chateau St. Jean was soon recognized as a leader in single vineyard designated wines.

Today, our winemaker Margo Van Staaveren calls upon 35 years of vineyard and winemaking expertise at Chateau St. Jean to highlight the stunning vineyards we work with.

VISIT:

Experience our award-winning wines as you enjoy the breathtaking ambiance of the estate and soak in the Sonoma wine lifestyle.

Wine Club Members are welcome to make a reservation for the Wine Club Patio or enjoy a picnic in the Wine Club Picnic Area.

WEDDINGS & EVENTS:

Looking for the perfect place to say “I Do”? Our beautifully landscaped grounds and historic Chateau provide a gorgeous setting for your event. From an intimate elopement with a few special guests to a large celebration that includes all your family and friends, Chateau St. Jean is the ideal location for your special day. The comfortable and romantic outdoor areas create a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance surrounded by lush vineyards, picturesque mountains, shaded gardens, mature redwoods and expansive lawn, with the Chateau as an elegant back drop. Experience the gracious hospitality of Chateau St. Jean and the professionalism and expertise of our events team.