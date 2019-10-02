The Spongebob Musical Wang Theatre – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 2, 2019 · Leave a Comment

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will play the Boch Center Wang Theatre October 15 – 27, 2019

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world’s most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, “BRILLIANT!”

“Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention” (Time Out New York) as Broadway’s best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly “party for the eyes and ears” (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe—until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This “creative explosion” (Broadway.com) is “nothing short of genius” says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion.

Get ready to enjoy the “Broadway Extravaganza” (The New Yorker) that New York Magazine calls “effervescent candy-for-the-spirit.” Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in NICKELODEON’S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

The ASL/Open Captioned performance for this production will be Sunday, October 27 at 6:30pm.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Wang Theatre has housed the performing arts since opening in 1925, developing from a movie “cathedral” and home to vaudeville musicals and big bands, to today’s role as an impressive venue for world-class theatre, music, Broadway, and dance.

270 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02116