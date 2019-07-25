The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on July 25, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Stanley Hotel | 333 Wonderview Ave | Estes Park, Colorado | 1-800-976-1377

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a member of Historic Hotels of America, The Stanley Hotel is famous for its old world charm. Multiple renovations have restored this 140-room hotel to its original grandeur while offering over 14,000 square feet of sophisticated meeting and event space equipped with modern amenities. Only an hour away from Denver, it is the ideal destination for your Colorado getaway.

A SPIRITED HISTORY

Estes Valley was once a wild, lonely parkland known only to wandering tribes of Ute and Arapaho. When the Earl of Dunraven visited in 1872, he coveted this “sportsman’s paradise” of rushing streams and peaceful meadows teeming with fish and game. He sought to keep the valley to himself as a private hunting preserve, but as more and more American settlers were drawn by its natural beauty, he realized that this dream could never be a reality.

The story of the Stanley Hotel itself began in 1903 when Yankee inventor Freelan Oscar Stanley arrived in the valley, weak and underweight from the symptoms of consumption. To his amazement, just one season here was enough to restore his health to better than before! Overjoyed, he vowed to return each summer for the rest of his life.

However, he and his wife Flora were used to the sophistication of East Coast society, and the little community of Estes Park offered little to stimulate and challenge this multi-talented genius. Together, they resolved to build a beautiful grand hotel – and when the Stanley Hotel opened in 1909, the first guests who pulled up in stylish Stanley-designed steam cars were astonished at what they saw. Here in this mountain wilderness, surrounded by the rustic haunts of the hunter and homesteader, was an edifice that withstood comparison to the posh hotels “back east.” Electric lights, telephones, en suite bathrooms, a staff of uniformed servants and a fleet of automobiles were at their disposal. Naturally, Stanley had also done much to develop the burgeoning town. By 1917, it was an official municipality with water-works, a power plant and civic organizations that were all, in some way, thanks to Stanley.

By the 1970s the hotel’s splendor had faded due to lack of care and investment. It might have eventually have succumbed to the wrecking ball, if not for a fortuitous visit by author Stephen King. A stay of one night was enough to inspire his third major work and first hardcover bestseller The Shining, which remains a landmark masterpiece in a long and well-known list of novels. The hotel stands today as a beautifully restored testament to its glory days, when it served as a holiday retreat for wealthy urbanites. A range of tours highlights the history of this magnificent historical structure while a tempting menu of amenities, culinary experiences and lavish spa treatments provides all the comfort and glamour required by even the most discerning modern visitors.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

ACTIVITIES & OUTDOORS:

The Stanley is your passport to adventure, fun and entertainment. With daily tours that capture the legendary spirit and history of the hotel, all inclusive outdoor activities in Rocky Mountain National Park and exclusive concerts and events featuring Grammy winning artists, The Stanley has your best ticket in town.

Learn more HERE.

DINING:

The Stanley Hotel is the premier dining destination in Estes Park. The hotel features four restaurants that include ala carte fine dining at Cascades Restaurant: a five-course pop-up dining experience called “Table” featuring rotating celebrity chefs each weekend; casual cocktails and cuisine at The Whiskey Bar & Lounge (with over 1,200 types of whiskey from around the world); and coffee shop-style treats and pastries at Steamer’s Café.

Guests staying in The Lodge at The Stanley Hotel also enjoy a complimentary European-style continental breakfast each morning.

Learn more about dining at The Stanley Hotel HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Envision your once-in-a-lifetime day at the beautiful historic Stanley Hotel, nestled in the majestic Rocky Mountains.

We offer a variety of elegant and unique event spaces, one of which is sure to meet your needs and individual style. With the benefit of a full-service hotel, spa, tours department and gift shop, you and your guests will be able to enjoy a memorable and unique wedding experience in the shadow of the Colorado Rockies.

For your ceremony, reception, rehearsal dinner, farewell brunch and any other special occasion, contact our Stanley Wedding professionals to customize an event that will exceed your highest expectations.

Learn more about hosting your wedding at The Stanley Hotel HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Boasting 13,000 square feet of indoor and another 14,000 square feet of outdoor space set against a breathtaking Rocky Mountain backdrop, The Stanley Hotel is your ideal meeting destination. From small executive retreats to larger functions and even property-wide buyouts, we’ll provide the view and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. With a dedicated planner for your event and award-winning service and cuisine, we will turn your function into a glowing success.

Learn more HERE.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

Since opening in 1909, the legendary Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, has created unforgettable memories for generations of visitors. Whatever brings you to the area, we offer an exceptional array of hotel deals, vacation packages and seasonal offers to ensure your experience is “7,500 Feet Above the Ordinary.” Find the perfect special to meet your needs!

For up-to-the-minute package deals click HERE.

HALLOWEEN AT THE STANLEY HOTEL:

The historic Stanley Hotel announces the lineup to its popular annual Halloween Events – Twin Terror Weekends.

Widely recognized as one of the “Most Spirited Hotels.” The Stanley Hotel has amplified the frights with this amplified Lineup!

Learn more about celebrating Halloween at The Stanley Hotel HERE.