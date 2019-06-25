Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on June 25, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Surf & Sand Resort | 1555 South Coast Highway | Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | 1-(833) 210-6627

Make Memories that Last a Lifetime at Surf & Sand Resort

Located directly on 500 feet of California’s pristine Laguna Beach, Surf & Sand Resort offers private oceanfront balconies, exquisite coastal dining, an award-winning spa and more. From those looking for a family adventure to couples and friends seeking a pure relaxing getaway, Surf & Sand Resort has you covered.

Our oceanfront hotel in California embodies the essence of Laguna Beach. We offer 167 beachfront guest rooms, including 13 Laguna Beach suites, all of which feature stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. We also offer meeting and event space, perfect for your dream wedding. Surf & Sand Resort is the perfect space for your getaway.

Perched directly above the sea, our 167 beachfront guest rooms, including 13 Laguna Beach suites, feature breathtaking views of the Pacific and a private balcony so you can embrace the waves, the sunset and simply relax.

Laguna Beach Weddings

You will find Surf & Sand Resort’s scenic oceanfront views, tranquil fountains, unique ballrooms and exquisite cuisine make it the perfect setting for the Laguna Beach wedding day you’ve been dreaming of! Imagine walking down the aisle on a sunny terrace overlooking the ocean, or holding your ceremony right on the sand at our Laguna Beach wedding venues. Surf & Sand Resort offers the backdrop for picture perfect Laguna Beach weddings as you celebrate with friends and family in an elegant ballroom with immaculate decor and deliciously creative cuisine.

Splashes Restaurant

Oceanfront dining is an experience you’ll remember at our Laguna Beach resort. Surf & Sand’s signature restaurant, Splashes, blends flavors from Southern California’s coastline and seasonally-inspired preparations to create unforgettable dishes.

Our Corporate Executive Chef Ron Fougeray focuses on using fresh, local ingredients to craft a truly unique dining experience.

Aquaterra Spa

Our beachfront hotel also houses Aquaterra Spa which is an oceanfront oasis where guests relax with personalized spa treatments designed by passionate practitioners.

Indulge in a wide variety of treatments including customized massages, skincare, seasonal body treatments, couple’s rituals, in-room bath rituals, waxing and nail care services all enhanced with therapeutic properties of native botanicals, ocean and earth.

Book Your Escape Now: https://www.surfandsandresort.com/?nck=8332106626