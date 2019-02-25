Street 360 – Portsmouth, NH

Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 25, 2019 · Leave a Comment 

Street 360 |801 Islington, Portsmouth, NH 03801 | 603-436-0860

Pocket your passport, skip the jet lag, and avoid that shady two-star hostel. The food you travel the world for is just down the STREET.

STREET is an eclectic, casual restaurant and cocktail lounge that satisfies both your hunger and your wanderlust. From falafel to phở, burgers to bibimbap, we serve the world’s most flavorful street food in one lively place.

And with a global palate of beer, wine and cocktails, the bar at STREET is one of the hottest evening destinations in Portsmouth, NH.

MENUS: 

  • Breakfast
  • Lunch/Dinner

HOURS: 

  • Monday-Saturday: 11:30 AM – 9 PM
  • Sunday: 9:30 AM – 3 PM (Brunch) + 4 PM-9 PM (Dinner)

Learn more about STREET 360 here – https://www.streetfood360.com/.

Filed under gay travel blog, gay travel information, gay travel reviews, gay travel writer, new hampshire · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: