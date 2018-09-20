Tahoe Moon Properties – Tahoe City, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 20, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Tahoe Moon Properties | 3045 Martin Drive | Tahoe City, CA 96145 | 1-530-581-2771

ACCOMMODATIONS – FIND THE PERFECT RENTAL

Tahoe Moon Properties features an expansive selection of North Lake Tahoe vacation rentals. We offer many different homes, cabins and condos that can accommodate any group size.

Our rentals can be found scattering the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a ski cabin in Alpine Meadows, a lakefront house in Kings Beach, or a cozy Tahoe City condo, we have the perfect rental for your Lake Tahoe getaway. Bringing your dog along on vacation?

In addition, we offer a wide selection of pet-friendly rentals that are located close to dog-friendly beaches and parks.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO SKI

All our North Lake Tahoe vacation rentals feature wonderful amenities, regardless of your style and budget. We offer homes close to popular skiing areas, downtown Tahoe City, or mountain cabins.

Each of our vacation rental listings are accompanied by photos and in-depth descriptions to assist you in picking the perfect retreat for your Lake Tahoe vacation. Real-time availability calendars are included for each rental property and for your convenience you can book online 24/7.

CONCIERGE – VACATION SPECIALISTS AVAILABLE

If you’re deciding between a few of our North Lake Tahoe vacation rentals, are unsure of which vacation property would best suit your needs, or you just don’t have the time to search around – please give us a call. Our staff knows the details of all our rentals and can help you pick the best home, cabin or condominium. Tahoe Moon Properties is committed to finding the perfect lodging for your North Lake Tahoe retreat.

SPECIAL DEALS:

For up-to-the-minute special deals and packages click HERE.

THINGS TO DO IN NORTH LAKE TAHOE:

With paddleboarding in the summer and skiing in the winter, North Lake Tahoe is a hotspot for outdoor enthusiasts looking for their next adventure. If you’ve never been to our beautiful region before, it may seem daunting to narrow down all the wonderful North Lake Tahoe activities. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you! Below we’ve listed all of our favorite things to do in North Lake Tahoe, from restaurants to family entertainment. We’ve even compiled our favorite dog-friendly activities! Tahoe Moon Properties has the largest number of dog-friendly accommodations around the lake. Scroll down to start planning your trip!

Are you looking for more great things to do in North Lake Tahoe? Access our free, online Vacation Guide! We’ve made it easy to plan your vacation. This guide is chock full of great North Lake Tahoe attractions, from our favorite museums and historic sites to the best places to rent paddleboards. Best of all, our Vacation Guide is online, so you can access from your mobile device! Access it today to plan the ultimate North Lake Tahoe adventure.

DOG FRIENDLY RENTALS:

North Lake Tahoe’s countless outdoor activities, dog-friendly beaches and hikes make it the perfect vacation destination for pet-owners. When you stay in one of our North Lake Tahoe pet-friendly rentals, both you and your dog will feel at home.

With over 50 dog-friendly rentals to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect place for your pet. We offer a variety of properties in different areas throughout North Lake Tahoe such as Tahoe City, Agate Bay, Alpine Meadows, Kings Beach and more. Your dog will enjoy playing outside right in your private backyard, spending the day at a dog-friendly beach or tagging along on a hike.

