Ocean Place Resort & Spa – Long Branch, NJ

Following our multimillion-dollar redesign, Ocean Place offers ballrooms and more intimate venues steeped in modern glamor and sophistication. Our indoor wedding locations accommodate up to 800 guests and outdoor settings range from a Great Lawn that allows for 200 visitors and a beach that can host as many as 1,000.

Allow us to create a once-in-a-lifetime wedding experience. From the cuisine, decorations and photography to fireworks and live entertainment, our relationships with the top wedding vendors in the area ensures that everything will be perfect.

At Ocean Place, we specialize in Kosher and Indian weddings, with several unique venues to accommodate a wide variety of events and a visiting caterer’s kitchen where your caterer can prepare a traditional menu customized to your celebration.

MEETINGS:

With 100,000 square feet of beautifully renovated indoor and outdoor function venues, Ocean Place Resort & Spa specializes in signature meetings of all sizes, from small breakfast meetings to training seminars, product presentations, team building getaways, cocktail receptions and dinner banquets.

Ask about our specially-priced dates to fit your budget! Ocean Place Resort and Spa includes everything you need to host your next successful meeting at the beach!

ATTRACTIONS IN LONG BRANCH, NJ:

The premier New Jersey weekend getaway destination, Ocean Place is only minutes from the area’s most amazing attractions, from the excitement of thoroughbred racing at Monmouth Park to shopping at Pier Village or the Jersey Shore Outlets and Sandy Hook/ Gateway National Park. With year-round activities and Jersey Shore events near this oceanfront hotel, there’s always something to do.

Day trips can be arranged for small to large groups for diving, deep-sea fishing, charters and parties. Finally, if you wish to experience the high-stakes action at Monmouth Park Racetrack, this luxurious Jersey beach hotel resort offers convenient access.

EVENTS:

No matter what time of year you visit Ocean Place Resort & Spa , you’ll enjoy plenty of opportunities to join the Long Branch locals at play!

Indulge in the Fourth of July celebrations of Oceanfest, which annually attracts more than 200,000 revelers from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cheer the runners in the New Jersey Marathon — for which Ocean Place is the host hotel. Enhance your palate during a wine-tasting luncheon. Enjoy a lively day of first-class blues music. Gather your friends, family and associates for a grand sea adventure in the New York Harbor or on the Atlantic Ocean.