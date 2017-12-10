Ocean Place Resort & Spa – Long Branch, NJ Posted by gaytravelinformation on December 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ocean Place Resort & Spa | 1 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ 07740 | 1-800-411-6493

Guests arriving at Ocean Place Resort & Spa find themselves face to face with its most prominent neighbor: the Atlantic Ocean. Just beyond a sleek lobby adorned with mid-century furnishings, a 70-foot marble bar and a stone fountain, the tumbling waves offer an enchanting welcome to the shore.

After a transformative multimillion-dollar redesign , the only beach resort between NYC and Atlantic City brings a fresh, modern style to the seaside town of Long Branch, New Jersey. There are myriad pleasures to explore: beautifully designed rooms and suites with views that soothe and exhilarate at the same time. seaview Restaurant & Lounge , a chic dining space opening onto a beachfront terrace, showcases unique, chef-crafted coastal cuisine while the Martini Bar is the ideal gathering spot for casual dining and drinks. Replenish at The Spa , a wellness sanctuary offering indulgent treatments, or lounge by the oceanfront pool.

Whether you’ve come to play, dine, relax, celebrate or simply escape, Ocean Place Resort & Spa is easy to reach, but impossible to leave.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

One of the most luxurious hotels in New Jersey.

At Ocean Place Resort & Spa, the views from your room or suite will inspire you to get out and explore , but the amenities will make you want to stay right where you are. Whimsical yet sophisticated, the chic style of each room brings a hint of South Beach panache to the shores of Long Branch. Following our multimillion-dollar makeover, clean lines and contemporary furnishings are the essences of beachfront chic. Luxuriate in plush bedding, duvets and down pillows, spa-inspired baths with glass-walled showers and deluxe amenities. Tech-savvy perks include 42-inch HD flat-screen televisions, iHome docking stations and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Featured Amenities Luxury Bedding, Duvets and Down Pillows

Wall-Mounted 42-Inch HD Flat Screen Televisions with HBO and On Demand Movies

iHome Docking Station

Private Bath with Well-Lit Vanity and Makeup Mirror

Walk-In Showers or Tubs

Ample Closets

Single-Cup Coffeemaker

Refrigerator

Writing Desk and Work Area

Individual Climate Controls

Private Balcony

Complimentary High-Speed Wireless Internet Access LEARN MORE HERE. DINING: With an acclaimed culinary team at the helm and panoramic ocean views in just about every direction, Ocean Place Resort & Spa offers three distinctive settings for dining and relaxation . Fresh, seasonal cuisine is created and presented with impeccable service in sophisticated surroundings. LEARN MORE HERE. SPA: Welcome to the newly renovated Spa at Ocean Place, an indulgent sanctuary designed to help you achieve the ultimate in health and well-being. Offering thirteen private treatment rooms, many with herbal soaking baths, an oceanfront relaxation room with stunning views and access to the resort’s indoor pool and heated soaking tub, you can pamper yourself with a transformative journey for body, mind and spirit. New salon services include professional hair treatments, styling & nail care! Choose from a rejuvenating selection of customized day spa packages, including personalized services, treatments and a complete spa vacation experience. LEARN MORE HERE. WEDDINGS: Beach Weddings at Ocean Place Resort & Spa. You want to remember your perfect wedding at the beach, not all of the planning and details that made it so. Whether your vision is an elegant formal affair or a barefoot ceremony on the sand followed by a classic reception, bonfire and s’mores under the stars, the oceanfront setting of Ocean Place Resort & Spa offers the perfect backdrop for your wedding celebration in Long Branch, NJ. Following our multimillion-dollar redesign, Ocean Place offers ballrooms and more intimate venues steeped in modern glamor and sophistication. Our indoor wedding locations accommodate up to 800 guests and outdoor settings range from a Great Lawn that allows for 200 visitors and a beach that can host as many as 1,000. Allow us to create a once-in-a-lifetime wedding experience. From the cuisine, decorations and photography to fireworks and live entertainment, our relationships with the top wedding vendors in the area ensures that everything will be perfect. At Ocean Place, we specialize in Kosher and Indian weddings, with several unique venues to accommodate a wide variety of events and a visiting caterer’s kitchen where your caterer can prepare a traditional menu customized to your celebration. LEARN MORE HERE. MEETINGS: With 100,000 square feet of beautifully renovated indoor and outdoor function venues, Ocean Place Resort & Spa specializes in signature meetings of all sizes, from small breakfast meetings to training seminars, product presentations, team building getaways, cocktail receptions and dinner banquets. Ask about our specially-priced dates to fit your budget! Ocean Place Resort and Spa includes everything you need to host your next successful meeting at the beach! LEARN MORE HERE. ATTRACTIONS IN LONG BRANCH, NJ: The premier New Jersey weekend getaway destination, Ocean Place is only minutes from the area’s most amazing attractions, from the excitement of thoroughbred racing at Monmouth Park to shopping at Pier Village or the Jersey Shore Outlets and Sandy Hook/ Gateway National Park. With year-round activities and Jersey Shore events near this oceanfront hotel, there’s always something to do. Day trips can be arranged for small to large groups for diving, deep-sea fishing, charters and parties. Finally, if you wish to experience the high-stakes action at Monmouth Park Racetrack, this luxurious Jersey beach hotel resort offers convenient access. EVENTS: No matter what time of year you visit Ocean Place Resort & Spa , you’ll enjoy plenty of opportunities to join the Long Branch locals at play! Indulge in the Fourth of July celebrations of Oceanfest, which annually attracts more than 200,000 revelers from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cheer the runners in the New Jersey Marathon — for which Ocean Place is the host hotel. Enhance your palate during a wine-tasting luncheon. Enjoy a lively day of first-class blues music. Gather your friends, family and associates for a grand sea adventure in the New York Harbor or on the Atlantic Ocean. Below, you’ll find some of the more popular events taking place in Long Beach, NJ. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.