The White Hart – Salisbury, CT

The White Hart | 15 Undermountain Road | Salisbury, CT 06068 | 860-435-0030

The White Hart, nestled in the foothills of the Berkshires in picturesque Salisbury, Connecticut, draws its name from its counterpart in Salisbury, England. Built in 1806, the inn had humble beginnings as a small tavern with only a few rooms. Some of the charming features of this original building can still be seen in the historic Tap Room. in 1867, a substantial addition was made to the original structure. Since then, The White Hart Inn has been run as a country inn, enjoying a long and illustrious career, being owned at one time by Edsel Ford of the Ford Motor Company. Mr. Ford purchased the inn reputedly so that he would always have a room while his son attended neighboring Hotchkiss School. Through the years, the popularity of the inn generated the need for additional rooms, and the Gideon Smith House, once a private girls’ school, was annexed to accommodate the demand.





Each of the 16 guest rooms are completely refurbished with hardwood floors and rugs, new and expanded bathrooms with Carrera marble and wainscoting; four poster king size bed, luxurious Frette linens; wallpaper designed by Matthew Smyth, elegant tapestries and artwork.

The emphasis of each room is on individual style, comfort and tranquility. Our suites feature a king bed in the bedroom and separate sitting room with Pullman kitchen. Other accommodations include a bedroom with two double beds or a king bed. Each room has one or more flat screen televisions, DVD players, radio with iPod hook up and mini bar stocked with tasty homemade goodies. A continental breakfast in our restaurant is included with all accommodations.

FOOD:

America’s Best New Restaurants 2015 Bon Appetit

“The restaurant alone is worth the trip,” The New York Times

“The new incarnation is a delight on many levels, but chief among them is the food,” The Financial Times

The more casual Tap Room, open for lunch and dinner (see hours below), offers elevated British-inspired comfort food. The Dining Room offers beautiful, clean dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients sourced from nearby farms, in a comforatble and relaxed setting Both restaurants are led by beloved British Chef Annie Wayte, the chef behind fashion designer Nicole Farhi’s namesake restaurant and 202 cafe in London, both of which she replicated in NYC.

DINING ROOM

DINNER Friday to Saturday: 6pm – 9pm

TAP ROOM LUNCH Friday and Saturday: 12pm – 2pm AFTERNOON MENU Wednesday to Saturday: 2pm – 5pm

Sunday: 3pm – 5pm DINNER Monday to Thursday: 5pm – 9pm

Friday and Saturday: 5pm-9:30pm

Sunday: 5pm – 8:30pm (Sunday Night Roast) BRUNCH Sunday: 11am – 3pm LEARN MORE HERE. ROOMS: View available room types at The White Hart Inn HERE. PROVISIONS: Provisions is a casual space within the White Hart, one where you can drop in for a quick bite (to stay or go), meet friends for coffee or sit with your laptop. You will also find a modern take on the general store the White Hart had years ago. PROVISIONS IS NOW OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Monday-Saturday- 7am-4pm Sunday- 8am-4pm Breakfast and Lunch Menu Our Team and Partners

The food in the cafe comes from the same team that put The White Hart on the map as one of the best new restaurants in the country. That includes Annie Wayte, Paul Pearson and our incredible pastry chef Gabby Rios. The space was designed by, and the dry goods selected by, Ancient Industries, located in West Cornwall. Ancient Industries has been an important part of The White Hart from our reopening: our graphics are all designed by Megan Wilson who, by day, is the the Art Director for Vintage and Anchor Books and who, by night, is the genius behind Ancient Industries. Our coffee is roasted by hand in West Stockbridge, by the beloved Six Depot. In addition to supplying our coffee, Flavio (roaster and co-owner of Six Depot) has trained our team—ensuring that we are handing their beans with the same care they do at their own cafe. EVENTS: For a list of upcoming events at The White Hart click HERE. Learn more about gay friendly White Hart by visiting: http://www.whitehartinn.com/