Playa Largo Resort & Spa – Key Largo, FL

Playa Largo Resort & Spa brings a new level of luxury hotel accommodations to Key Largo. The first new build in the Florida Keys in over 23 years.
Perfectly situated on 14 secluded beachfront acres boasting sweeping views of Florida Bay.
Guest accommodations will be reminiscent of old Florida with an Ameri-Caribbean aesthetic.
Playa Largo offers 154 luxury rooms, suites and Bungalows and one beach house with Florida Bay and eco-rich island views.
With multiple restaurants, room and beach service, guests will enjoy a variety of epicurean delights.
The outdoor/adventurer will our vast array of watersports, eco tours, diving & snorkeling, fishing and lounging. Nearby attractions include swim with live dolphins, glass bottom boat, sightseeing tours and unique island shopping. Playa Largo is a full service luxury global destination resort & spa.
AMENITIES:
Beautiful Setting
Luxurious Rooms
Private Bungalows
10 private bungalows, nestled in leafy, secluded landscapes with island chic furnishings and secret private back porches surrounded by fragrant flowering plants that make your own hideaway.
Private Beach House
Beachfront Recreation
Expansive beachfront featuring resort pool, private cabanas, spa pool, fire pits, food and beverage bars and watersport programs such as paddle boards, kayaks, snorkeling, diving, boating and ocean excursions.
Sol by the Sea
Las Olas Ceviche Bar
Private Marina
Ocean Spa
Fitness
On your own or with experienced trainers. Oceanfront or in our impeccably equipped gym.
Tavernier Ballroom
Courtyards
Event Hosting
Outdoor Events
Playa Kids
Club Playa Largo
Shopping
Sports
Work Space
- Interactive Ipad allows our guest to control their experience with a touch of their finger.
- Contemporary boutique Keys style interior design.
- Dining tables in every room.
- Wood washed porcelain tile flooring.
- Marriott Luxury Beds allow for a deep restful sleep.
- Smart entertainment panel allows a cinema effect to streaming movies and music.
ACTIVITIES:
Water + Land
- WATERSPORTS
- SWIM WITH DOLPHINS
- FEEDING THE TARPON
- LIVE SEA MAMMALS SHOW
- JOHN PENNEKAMP LIVING CORAL REEF & PARK – DIVING & SNORKELING
- AFRICAN QUEEN STEAMBOAT (FROM THE MOVIE KEY LARGO) CRUISES
- CRUISES
- SPORTS FISHING CHARTERS
- PIER AND BOAT SLIPS
SPA:
OCEAN SPA
Welcome To Your Tranquil And Calming Island Spa Experience!
Once you have been welcomed with a cool, mint infused towel, begin your relaxation in the spa lounge with a refreshing hibiscus iced tea or tropical beverage and a bite of spiced dark chocolate. It’s all about you looking and feeling your best. Be well from the inside out and the outside in.
Select from our comprehensive menu of treatments, which merge the most current cosmetic technologies with a tropical flair. As each service concludes, gently awaken to the sound of a conch shell and return to your newly revitalized body, mood and complexion.
Come and play at our decked out Ocean Spa Body Bar for a customized, self-guided treatment: specially formulated scrubs from coffee grounds, sugar and salt with pineapple, coconut and honey will hydrate and refresh you after a day in the sun.
Services, Treatments & Amenities
- Ayurvedic treatments
- Body scrub
- Body wrap
- Couple’s Massage
- Eye Treatments
- Facials
- Fitness classes available
- Fitness counseling
- Foot bath
- Hair & scalp treatments
- In-suite massage
- Kids Services
- Makeup Services
- Manicures/pedicures
- Massage lessons
- Massages
- Men’s services
- Paraffin hand treatments
- Steam room
- Therapy baths
- Waxing
PLAYA KIDS:
Playa Largo Resort & Spa is a fantastic family travel destination.
DINING:
Steakhouse
Local. Fresh. Tantalizing spreads of exquisite food and wine pairings. Adventures await at this Pearl of the Florida Keys, for bold delectable discoveries with unexpected global influences, in a stunning setting.
- Open for breakfast and dinner
- Dress code: CasualLEARN MORE
Seafood
Dockside dining atop white-washed tables, pastel fabrics, and driftwood benches all punctuated with just a dash of the Bohemian culture. This rustic, yet romantically charming beach shack sits on the edge of the pier amidst gleaming white motor yachts
- Open for lunch and dinner
- Dress code: CasualLEARN MORE
American
Toes in the sand is the epitome of the lost in paradise vibe. Wiggle it. Cool tropical Caribbean beats wash over you with the reflection of watercolor skies setting behind you. Keys life is easy to slip right into as you sip your way to sunset.
- Open for lunch and dinner
- Dress code: CasualLEARN MORE
South American
A hub of activity all day and night. Be tempted by light island dining treats to accompany the tropical vocabulary of specialty cocktails.
WEDDINGS:
YOUR WEDDING WILL BE EPIC AT PLAYA LARGO!
You have the love part taken care of.
What kind of dream do you want to style… barefoot in the sand, feet hanging over the dock, formal courtyard with elegance flowing?
This isn’t a postcard – this is your real life big day.
Bring us your tear sheets, cake cravings, flower fantasies and Key-centric craziness. We are ready to orchestrate your gathering, event or party of two.
The spectacularly beautiful backdrop is in place, stunning appointments are ready, awe-inspiring room views of shimmering waters and sparkling pools and fantastic cuisine awaits.
- Wedding Specialist – our own experienced professional to assist you in every detail.
- 8000 sq.ft.. manicured wedding lawn and wedding gazebo.
- 11,000 Sq.ft. of beautiful beach side function space with the Florida Bay backdrop.
- Tavernier Ballroom is 4700 sq ft and one of the largest indoor function rooms in Key Largo.
- On property portable tenting is available for all outdoor events.
- Creative island menus come to life with vignette style stations.
GROUPS & MEETINGS:
Thoughtfully appointed with the best materials and furnishings, our spaces are versatile to your group’s needs and specifications.
- 4700 sq.ft Tavernier Ballroom divides into four individual breakout rooms or equal halves.
- 8000 sq.ft. Function lawn for outdoor events or functions.
- 11,000 sq ft of beach function space for outings, beach olympics, group team building
- Beautifully appointed smaller function rooms for board meetings and private meals.
- Two courtyards are immediately adjacent to our meeting rooms for outdoor functions.
- Details of your program events are handled by our Director of Catering.
DEALS + PACKAGES:
Playa Largo Resort & Spa offers specials and packages throughout the year.
