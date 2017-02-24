Playa Largo Resort & Spa – Key Largo, FL

Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection | 97450 Overseas Highway | Key Largo, FL 33037 | 1-305-853-1001

Playa Largo Resort & Spa brings a new level of luxury hotel accommodations to Key Largo. The first new build in the Florida Keys in over 23 years.

Perfectly situated on 14 secluded beachfront acres boasting sweeping views of Florida Bay.

Guest accommodations will be reminiscent of old Florida with an Ameri-Caribbean aesthetic.

Playa Largo offers 154 luxury rooms, suites and Bungalows and one beach house with Florida Bay and eco-rich island views.

With multiple restaurants, room and beach service, guests will enjoy a variety of epicurean delights.

The outdoor/adventurer will our vast array of watersports, eco tours, diving & snorkeling, fishing and lounging. Nearby attractions include swim with live dolphins, glass bottom boat, sightseeing tours and unique island shopping. Playa Largo is a full service luxury global destination resort & spa.

AMENITIES: 

Beautiful Setting

Located on 14 secluded, beachfront acres on historic Key Largo featuring fantastic views and the tranquil effects of the Florida Bay, Playa Largo Resort and Spa offers a seriously vast amount of things to do, explore and discover.

Luxurious Rooms

144 luxuriously airy, dreamily beautiful, spacious rooms and suites. All are designed with the utmost pampering comfort in mind and inspiring views to remember.

Private Bungalows

10 private bungalows, nestled in leafy, secluded landscapes with island chic furnishings and secret private back porches surrounded by fragrant flowering plants that make your own hideaway.

 
Private Beach House

An exquisite, private three-master bedroom beach house with wrap-around balconies, stunning appointments and furnishings, featuring a private pool, event lawn and private beach perfect for families, weddings or corporate occasions.

Expansive beachfront featuring resort pool, private cabanas, spa pool, fire pits, food and beverage bars and watersport programs such as paddle boards, kayaks, snorkeling, diving, boating and ocean excursions.

Sol by the Sea

Drift, Dream and Dance. Dockside dining atop white-washed tables, pastel fabrics, and driftwood benches all punctuated with just a dash of the Bohemian culture.

Las Olas Ceviche Bar

Meet, Mingle and Mojito here. Las Olas Ceviche Bar and Sunset Terrace tempts you with light island dining treats accompanied by the tropical vocabulary of specialty cocktails.
La Marea
 
All day to night goodness. Local. Fresh. Tantalizing spreads of exquisite food and wine pairings, bold delectable discoveries with unexpected global influences, in a stunning setting.

Private Marina

Private marina and boat launch ramp with 23 slips. Overnight docking is available for resort guests.

Ocean Spa

Spa with a tropical twist at this South Florida’s newest, full-service Ocean Spa featuring the latest luxuries and technologies for the ultimate health and beauty experience.

Fitness

On your own or with experienced trainers. Oceanfront or in our impeccably equipped gym.

Tavernier Ballroom

Tavernier Ballroom with over 6,000 square feet of banquet space accommodating up to 500 people.

Courtyards

The Miramar and Mirasol private event courtyards accommodating 400-500 people.

Event Hosting

Full wedding, banquet and conference facilities and services to make your event memorable.

Outdoor Events

Bayside Event Lawn for banquets and weddings accommodating up to 1,400 guests.

Playa Kids

Playa Kids Activity and Learning Center. Enroll your child into our signature camp program here at the Playa Largo Resort & Spa where children will immerse themselves into a fun-filled day jam-packed with sports, swimming, beach games, arts & crafts and more.

Club Playa Largo

A private members club with private clubhouse, garden lawn and exclusive resort privileges. An exclusive place to bring your crew or entertain your favorite friends and associates.

Shopping

Playa Largo Trading Company with exclusive merchandise for fun, home, health and body. Something unique for everyone.

Sports

Watersports, sport fishing charters, volleyball, basketball, bocce and tennis courts, cruises, fitness, yoga and more.

Work Space

Business and work productivity center

Reservations

Marriott Reservation System and Rewards Program.
 
 ROOMS: 

mthak_phototour11

Learn about available room types including Guest Rooms & Suites, Bungalows and The Beach House by clicking HERE.

ACTIVITIES: 

Water + Land 

  • WATERSPORTS
Swimming, Snorkeling, Diving, Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, Parasailing, Fishing, Sailing, Boating
  • SWIM WITH DOLPHINS
Splish splash with the real thing. Choose your type of play time: natural or structured dolphin swims and Sea Lion encounters right here in Key Largo. Learn and marvel at these whimsical and smart sea life creatures. A once-in-a-lifetime experience you can do many times.
  • FEEDING THE TARPON
Discover the school of more than 100 tarpon that visit daily and linger for hours. Marvel as a tarpon actually rises up from the water in a powerful flash of silver and green to meet the fish as it leaves your hand. Maybe the “Silver Kings” just come here to see the humans, but toss a baitfish among them and the water churns as these monsters and the resident pelicans vie for the snack. Magic.
 
  • LIVE SEA MAMMALS SHOW
Watch up-close and personal spectacular Dolphin showcases, Sea Lion and Parrot shows. Experience swimming with a dolphin or sea lion. Wade, meet and paint with a Dolphin or Sea Lion. Be daring – swim with the Rays and the Sharks. Meet the Sea Turtles and wink back.
 
  • JOHN PENNEKAMP LIVING CORAL REEF & PARK – DIVING & SNORKELING
The first undersea park in the United States, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is unlike anything you have ever seen. The adjacent Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary covers approximately 178 nautical square miles of coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangrove swamps – a colorful moving feast for all the senses.. The park extends 3 miles into the Atlantic Ocean and is approximately 25 miles in length.
 
 
  • AFRICAN QUEEN STEAMBOAT (FROM THE MOVIE KEY LARGO) CRUISES
The iconic vessel the African Queen is located right here in Key Largo. Made famous in the 1951 movie of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn, she still remains a timeless classic. This iconic slice of history is available for daily canal cruises and dinner cruises in the Port Largo Canal area, and also for private events.
 
 
  • CRUISES
Climb aboard the Key Largo Princess glass-bottom boat and venture into the exotic underwater world of Molasses Reef. Cast off, and your adventure in sea mysteries and underwater delicacies awaits. Enjoy a relaxing Bayside cruise while sipping your favorite drink on a lazy afternoon jaunt, or take one of our Sunset cruises with a frosty Rum Runner or Pina Colada from the Island Bar at the ready. Or salt the rim of a margarita from the Mermaid Bar on the top deck. Immerse yourself in our amazing sunsets while cruising on ‘Keys Time’. Experience the stately style of the only 78 ft. paddlewheel boat in the Florida Keys.
 
  • SPORTS FISHING CHARTERS
Enjoy the finest deep sea and offshore fishing in Key Largo. The Florida Keys offer some of the worlds best sport fishing, reef, and wreck fishing. Experience the thrill of extraordinary specimens in a spectacular backdrop of crystal aqua waters with expert guides.
 
 
  • PIER AND BOAT SLIPS

 SPA:

OCEAN SPA

Welcome To Your Tranquil And Calming Island Spa Experience!

Once you have been welcomed with a cool, mint infused towel, begin your relaxation in the spa lounge with a refreshing hibiscus iced tea or tropical beverage and a bite of spiced dark chocolate. It’s all about you looking and feeling your best. Be well from the inside out and the outside in.

Select from our comprehensive menu of treatments, which merge the most current cosmetic technologies with a tropical flair. As each service concludes, gently awaken to the sound of a conch shell and return to your newly revitalized body, mood and complexion.

Come and play at our decked out Ocean Spa Body Bar for a customized, self-guided treatment: specially formulated scrubs from coffee grounds, sugar and salt with pineapple, coconut and honey will hydrate and refresh you after a day in the sun.

Services, Treatments & Amenities

  • Ayurvedic treatments
  • Body scrub
  • Body wrap
  • Couple’s Massage
  • Eye Treatments
  • Facials
  • Fitness classes available
  • Fitness counseling
  • Foot bath
  • Hair & scalp treatments
  • In-suite massage
  • Kids Services
  • Makeup Services
  • Manicures/pedicures
  • Massage lessons
  • Massages
  • Men’s services
  • Paraffin hand treatments
  • Steam room
  • Therapy baths
  • Waxing

Learn more about Ocean Spa by clicking HERE.

PLAYA KIDS: 

Playa Largo Resort & Spa is a fantastic family travel destination.

Click HERE to learn more about their kids programs!

DINING: 

Steakhouse

Local. Fresh. Tantalizing spreads of exquisite food and wine pairings. Adventures await at this Pearl of the Florida Keys, for bold delectable discoveries with unexpected global influences, in a stunning setting.

  • Open for breakfast and dinner
  • Dress code: CasualLEARN MORE
 

Seafood

Dockside dining atop white-washed tables, pastel fabrics, and driftwood benches all punctuated with just a dash of the Bohemian culture. This rustic, yet romantically charming beach shack sits on the edge of the pier amidst gleaming white motor yachts

  • Open for lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: CasualLEARN MORE
American

Toes in the sand is the epitome of the lost in paradise vibe. Wiggle it. Cool tropical Caribbean beats wash over you with the reflection of watercolor skies setting behind you. Keys life is easy to slip right into as you sip your way to sunset.

  • Open for lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: CasualLEARN MORE
 

South American

A hub of activity all day and night. Be tempted by light island dining treats to accompany the tropical vocabulary of specialty cocktails.

WEDDINGS: 

YOUR WEDDING WILL BE EPIC AT PLAYA LARGO!

You have the love part taken care of.

What kind of dream do you want to style… barefoot in the sand, feet hanging over the dock, formal courtyard with elegance flowing?

This isn’t a postcard – this is your real life big day.

Bring us your tear sheets, cake cravings, flower fantasies and Key-centric craziness. We are ready to orchestrate your gathering, event or party of two.

The spectacularly beautiful backdrop is in place, stunning appointments are ready, awe-inspiring room views of shimmering waters and sparkling pools and fantastic cuisine awaits.

event-lawn

  • Wedding Specialist – our own experienced professional to assist you in every detail.
  • 8000 sq.ft.. manicured wedding lawn and wedding gazebo.
  • 11,000 Sq.ft. of beautiful beach side function space with the Florida Bay backdrop.
  • Tavernier Ballroom is 4700 sq ft and one of the largest indoor function rooms in Key Largo.
  • On property portable tenting is available for all outdoor events.
  • Creative island menus come to life with vignette style stations.

Learn more HERE.

GROUPS & MEETINGS: 

Thoughtfully appointed with the best materials and furnishings, our spaces are versatile to your group’s needs and specifications.

  • 4700 sq.ft Tavernier Ballroom divides into four individual breakout rooms or equal halves.
  • 8000 sq.ft. Function lawn for outdoor events or functions.
  • 11,000 sq ft of beach function space for outings, beach olympics, group team building
  • Beautifully appointed smaller function rooms for board meetings and private meals.
  • Two courtyards are immediately adjacent to our meeting rooms for outdoor functions.
  • Details of your program events are handled by our Director of Catering.

Learn more HERE.

DEALS + PACKAGES: 

Playa Largo Resort & Spa offers specials and packages throughout the year.

Learn more HERE.

For more information on gay friendly Playa Largo Resort & Spa be sure to visit: http://www.playalargoresort.com/ournature/

 
