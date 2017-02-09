The Iron Horse Hotel – Milwaukee, WI Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Iron Horse Hotel | 500 W. Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 | 1-414-374-4766

The Iron Horse Hotel is the transformation of a 100-year-old warehouse into a one-of-a-kind Milwaukee hotel that delivers an authentic Milwaukee experience.

As the industry’s first upscale hotel geared for business travelers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike, Iron Horse Hotel meets the distinct needs of both corporate and leisure guests with special services, unparalleled amenities and 100 loft-style guest rooms at their luxury Milwaukee hotel.

ROOMS:

The Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee has 100 loft-style guest rooms. All oversized by industry standards, these well-appointed rooms range from smart urban studios to elaborate corner accommodations at their boutique Milwaukee hotel, featuring a mix of modern decor and original architectural details, wood posts, exposed brick walls and large windows.

All of The Iron Horse Hotel’s posh guests rooms include:

Luxurious pillow-top King or double Queen beds

Large windows, exposed brick walls and wood timbers

Custom contemporary furnishings with fine wood, rich upholstery and luxury bed linens

Comfy lounge seating and in-room dining table

Functional desk with free high-speed Internet and universal connectivity panel

Ample storage space and bar with full-size beverage center

Large, well-lit bathroom with full-tile walk-in shower and huge rain dome showerhead

Learn more about available room types HERE.

PET FRIENDLY:

The Iron Horse Hotel welcomes pets with open arms! Be sure to check out the events page for social activities geared toward you and your pooch!

AMENITIES:

Fitness Center

The Iron Horse Hotel’s fitness room offers a unique mix of equipment. This guests-only 24-hour facility includes a restroom, towels and refreshments and is located discreetly in the center of the 4th floor at their Milwaukee hotel.

Features:

Cardio equipment including treadmills, stationary bikes, a stepper/stair climber and elliptical trainer

Resistance training equipment

Punching bags – gloves available at the front desk

Two 42” LCD Flat screen TVs

24-hour facility

Spa Treatments

Because wellness is a part of fitness, the studio features two private treatment rooms with a variety of on-call massage services for singles or couples. Download the Spa Services Guide to view their complete menu of available treatments at their hotel in Milwaukee.

Here are just a few:

The Iron Horse Hotel Signature Massage

Deep Tissue Massage

Hot Stone Massage

Ultra-Hydration Wrap

Couples’ Time Out

Hours:

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Learn more by clicking HERE.

FOOD & DRINK:

SMYTH – Smyth is inspired by the days gone by term for blacksmithing. They honor the blacksmith and his craft by creating cuisine that reflects the handcrafted, soulful trade of transforming raw materials into works of art. They draw seasonally from the bounty that Wisconsin and the Midwest have to offer. Smyth is an intelligent balance between the playful and the traditional. Enjoy soups, salads, appetizers and entrees as well as plates meant for sharing.

BRANDED – Branded is a classic Milwaukee bar. Vintage modern décor matches the cocktail list, with specialties ranging from old-fashioned high balls to brave new concoctions by Branded's resident mixologists. Offering the best bar food in Milwaukee, Branded's menu rocks classics with a kick.

THE LIBRARY – The Library is The Iron Horse Hotel's breakfast room, offering communal tables to spread out and read the paper, open up your laptop, hold an informal meeting or strike up a conversation among fellow travelers at their Milwaukee boutique hotel. The breakfast menu taps local ingredients offering the best of Milwaukee food and is complete with Bloody Marys, Mimosas and several grab‑and‑go options for folks on the run. The Library at The Iron Horse Hotel makes an exceptional location to host private Milwaukee events and corporate dinners for small groups from 40 seated to 80 reception style. Contact the Catering Department for more information.

THE YARD – Beneath the soaring Sixth Street Viaduct, you’ll find The Yard, the hotel’s popular, pet-friendly outdoor patio dining in Milwaukee. The Yard offers an unforgettable venue for nontraditional Milwaukee corporate meetings, social gatherings or Milwaukee weddings and is available for private catering events.

If you’re looking for a more intimate space, their private Pergola overlooks The Yard and is perfect for groups of up to 30. For more information about private events in The Yard, contact The Iron Horse Hotel Catering Department. The Yard is the perfect summer spot to grab a cocktail and a pizza from our wood-burning oven while you sit back under the colorful overhead sails that provide the delicate balance of sun and shade. To see their full offerings, view The Yard’s menu.

EVENTS:

There is always something exciting going on at gay friendly Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee!

WEDDINGS & MEETINGS:

Events are a memorable experience at The Iron Horse Hotel. Whether you’re planning an intimate Milwaukee wedding, unforgettable event, or an impressive and efficient meeting, the hotel’s exceptional spaces are designed to impress with valet-level service at their luxury Milwaukee hotel.

You’ll find all the style of a New York or L.A. boutique hotel, delivered with our famous Midwestern friendliness. Known as much for their culinary experience as their exceptional Milwaukee accommodations, The Iron Horse Hotel’s private dining menu reflects seasonal cuisine designed to meet a variety of palettes and is paired with their award-winning wine list for your wedding in Milwaukee.

Looking to get married in a hurry? Check out our Quick Hitch Package for all of the details.

Milwaukee Meetings & Events Guide.

MILWAUKEE:

